Configuring custom layout for homepage in Next.js Landing Pages Template.

W
Happy Friday 👋 - I am using the Next.js Landing Pages Template. At the moment all pages default to the 'LandingPage' layout, however I'd like to create a custom layout just for my homepage (to hide the footer etc). Is there a way for me to configure this? To direct 'frontpage' and '/' to the CustomLayout.js rather than the LandingPage.js?
May 29, 2020, 10:15 AM
M
May 29, 2020, 10:59 AM
P
May 29, 2020, 10:59 AM
L
Perfect thanks User, I've directed the homepage to custompage and created a specific layout for this now. All working 🙌
May 29, 2020, 11:42 AM
P
Awesome, User 🎉 Happy Friday to you too!
May 29, 2020, 11:43 AM
L
Hey
My next.config.js
user M- me again. I've run into an issue with my routing to custom page. As mentioned I redirected the '/' slug to go to the custom-page and made a new template in there just for the homepage (so I could hide the footer. It works fine when you access the homepage from the navigation HOWEVER if you just hit localhost:3000 it goes to a blank page. I'm guessing there is some more config I need to do?
My next.config.js
my Header.js
const withCSS = require("@zeit/next-css"); const client = require("./client"); const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === "production"; const query = ` { "routes": *[_type == "route"] { ..., disallowRobot, includeInSitemap, page->{ _id, title, _createdAt, _updatedAt }} } `; const reduceRoutes = (obj, route) => { const { page = {}, slug = {} } = route; const { _createdAt, _updatedAt } = page; const { includeInSitemap, disallowRobot } = route; const path = route["slug"]["current"] === "/" ? "/" : `/${route["slug"]["current"]}`; obj[path] = { query: { slug: slug.current, }, includeInSitemap, disallowRobot, _createdAt, _updatedAt, page: "/LandingPage", }; return obj; }; module.exports = withCSS({ cssModules: true, cssLoaderOptions: { importLoaders: 1, localIdentName: isProduction ? "[hash:base64:5]" : "[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]", }, exportPathMap: function () { return client.fetch(query).then((res) => { const { routes = [] } = res; const nextRoutes = { // Routes imported from sanity ...routes.filter(({ slug }) => slug.current).reduce(reduceRoutes, {}), "/": { page: "/CustomPage" }, }; return nextRoutes; }); }, });
Jun 2, 2020, 10:50 AM
L
import React, { Component } from "react"; import PropTypes from "prop-types"; import Link from "next/link"; import { withRouter } from "next/router"; import SVG from "react-inlinesvg"; import styles from "./Header.module.css"; import HamburgerIcon from "./icons/Hamburger"; class Header extends Component { state = { showNav: false }; static propTypes = { router: PropTypes.shape({ pathname: PropTypes.string, query: PropTypes.shape({ slug: PropTypes.string, }), events: PropTypes.any, }), title: PropTypes.string, navItems: PropTypes.arrayOf( PropTypes.shape({ title: PropTypes.string.isRequired, slug: PropTypes.shape({ current: PropTypes.string, }).isRequired, }) ), logo: PropTypes.shape({ asset: PropTypes.shape({ url: PropTypes.string, }), logo: PropTypes.string, }), }; componentDidMount() { const { router } = this.props; router.events.on("routeChangeComplete", this.hideMenu); } componentWillUnmount() { const { router } = this.props; router.events.off("routeChangeComplete", this.hideMenu); } hideMenu = () => { this.setState({ showNav: false }); }; handleMenuToggle = () => { const { showNav } = this.state; this.setState({ showNav: !showNav, }); }; renderLogo = (logo) => { if (!logo || !logo.asset) { return null; } if (logo.asset.extension === "svg") { return <SVG src={logo.asset.url} className={styles.logo} />; } return <img src={logo.asset.url} alt={logo.title} className={styles.logo} />; }; render() { const { title = "Missing title", navItems, router, logo } = this.props; const { showNav } = this.state; return ( <div className={styles.root} data-show-nav={showNav}> <h1 className={styles.branding}> <Link href={{ pathname: "/CustomPage", query: { slug: "/", }, }} as="/" prefetch > <a title={title}>{this.renderLogo(logo)}</a> </Link> </h1> <nav className={styles.nav}> <ul className={styles.navItems}> {navItems && navItems.map((item) => { const { slug, title, _id } = item; const isActive = router.pathname === "/LandingPage" && router.query.slug === slug.current; return ( <li key={_id} className={styles.navItem}> <Link href={{ pathname: "/LandingPage", query: { slug: slug.current }, }} as={`/${slug.current}`} prefetch > <a data-is-active={isActive ? "true" : "false"}>{title}</a> </Link> </li> ); })} </ul> <button className={styles.showNavButton} onClick={this.handleMenuToggle}> <HamburgerIcon className={styles.hamburgerIcon} /> </button> </nav> </div> ); } } export default withRouter(Header);
Jun 2, 2020, 10:50 AM
R
I’m having the same issue with blank page when hitting: localhost:3000. Actually I get this message
No route set Setup automatic routes in sanity or custom routes in next.config.js
Aug 31, 2020, 5:24 AM
