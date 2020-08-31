Configuring custom layout for homepage in Next.js Landing Pages Template.

user M

const withCSS = require("@zeit/next-css"); const client = require("./client"); const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === "production"; const query = ` { "routes": *[_type == "route"] { ..., disallowRobot, includeInSitemap, page->{ _id, title, _createdAt, _updatedAt }} } `; const reduceRoutes = (obj, route) => { const { page = {}, slug = {} } = route; const { _createdAt, _updatedAt } = page; const { includeInSitemap, disallowRobot } = route; const path = route["slug"]["current"] === "/" ? "/" : `/${route["slug"]["current"]}`; obj[path] = { query: { slug: slug.current, }, includeInSitemap, disallowRobot, _createdAt, _updatedAt, page: "/LandingPage", }; return obj; }; module.exports = withCSS({ cssModules: true, cssLoaderOptions: { importLoaders: 1, localIdentName: isProduction ? "[hash:base64:5]" : "[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]", }, exportPathMap: function () { return client.fetch(query).then((res) => { const { routes = [] } = res; const nextRoutes = { // Routes imported from sanity ...routes.filter(({ slug }) => slug.current).reduce(reduceRoutes, {}), "/": { page: "/CustomPage" }, }; return nextRoutes; }); }, });

Hey- me again. I've run into an issue with my routing to custom page. As mentioned I redirected the '/' slug to go to the custom-page and made a new template in there just for the homepage (so I could hide the footer. It works fine when you access the homepage from the navigation HOWEVER if you just hit localhost:3000 it goes to a blank page. I'm guessing there is some more config I need to do?My next.config.jsmy Header.js