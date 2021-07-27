.env.production

google-maps-input.json

{ "apiKey": "process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_MAP_KEY", }

process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_MAP_KEY

{ "apiKey": process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_MAP_KEY, }

Okay, I’m back. I’ve set up a sanity.studio for this project and deployed successfully. I’ve included my API key in an, and it appears to include the key as part of the JavaScript bundle on deploy.But now I’m kind of stuck back at my original question: What’s the syntax for including that key inI’ve tried this, but the key doesn’t appear to be applied, and the map fails to load properly:(I assume that the key in this instance is literally.)And I tried this, but the deploy fails with an `Unexpected token p in JSON at position 14`:Is my question clearer now?