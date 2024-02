schemas

schemaTypes

schemaTypes

export const schemaTypes = []

Hey everyone:)Haven’t used Sanity in a few months. Still new to webdev and I’m worried not to mess something up. There used to be afolder, now there’s, is it the same thing? Because I can’t find the old one when I created a new app.The index inis still just, but I wanted to make sure I’m doing everything right. The change isn’t reflected on the sanity getting started guide in the docs.Thank you!