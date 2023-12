Is it currently possible to have the new Presentation view load the appropriate "Documents on this page" when the studio is cross origin? I'm using next.js and developing within local environment only so far, on ports :3000 for next and :3333 for studio. I seem to be able to link from a Document within Structure and view it in Presentation, it loads correctly. But when loading the Presentation directly it doesn't seem to map back the other way, i.e. it cant find any matching documents.