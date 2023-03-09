Hi just re 'setup' question. I have a website, using sanity to store some images and data. I connect to sanity through vscode. I connect to sanity dataset production for example. My site and data are all finished.

Now the problem. I have backups of my visual studio project. Though my pc has completely died. Motherboard issues so I am starting my new build i was planning. When I reinstall Vs code and use my backup vscode files......how do I connect to my existing sanity dataset in vscode without wiping that dataset? I think its called 'production' or 'projecttest'.

