Considering creating a new document type for a blog's "shorts" content

3 replies
Last updated: May 11, 2022
seeking opinions.
i have a blog, basically a travel journal. I have all the posts in a document type of 
article
and am considering adding a new type of content. i'm essentially calling them 
shorts
and they are mainly quick thoughts, almost like a tweet. for now i see them in three buckets, general, coffee and cocktails.
my question is .. would you make a new document type of 
short
or would it be better to keep them inside the 
article
type?
i don't really want them flowing in with the rest of the blog content, and would likely always query them separately ... which is why i am considering a new document type. but then part of me feels like i'm over complicating it and should just continue to use the 
article
type.
thoughts? opinions? tia
May 10, 2022, 2:34 PM
Yes, both the desire for a different set of fields and the fact you intend to query them separately lend this to a different schema type, in my opinion.
May 10, 2022, 3:46 PM
I am seconding Geoff; my additional reasoning centers on the future-proofing. It's always nice to simplify and give yourself some flexibility paring things down, but my experience has been that if you have that instinct now? They're only going to grow more apart, where you want each type treated a bit differently or to have different fields.
Not only that, but because the presentation layer is abstracted, you
do have a safety net for the time being -- while they sound separated mostly just by desired/intended body copy length -- by just treating them the exact same way visually with the information you'll have on file.
Right now I have a "Featured Place" document type and a "Page" type and we have no real idea if Featured Place is gonna be really different in terms of inputs. What we do know is we want to treat them separately when it comes to placing/requesting them, and that they legitimately will be covering their own specific kinds of content. Yes, like a category of pages, but I want to make the decision now so that as I
do figure things out, that I can dedicate resources to them especially that best serve that consistent kind of content I wish to see there.
Worst case? It remains looking generic like a page with no special bells or whistles and is just a slightly different name to retrieve.

References and connecting the dots are fun and useful, but even just keeping your brain saturated with different kinds of high-level compartmentalization is a good practice to get into; you start thinking that way consistently come decision time with everything you touch on a project here.
May 10, 2022, 4:17 PM
thanks for the opinions and for confirming how i was already feeling! 👏
May 11, 2022, 1:28 PM

