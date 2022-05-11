Considering creating a new document type for a blog's "shorts" content

I am seconding Geoff; my additional reasoning centers on the future-proofing. It's always nice to simplify and give yourself some flexibility paring things down, but my experience has been that if you have that instinct now? They're only going to grow more apart, where you want each type treated a bit differently or to have different fields.

Not only that, but because the presentation layer is abstracted, you

do have a safety net for the time being -- while they sound separated mostly just by desired/intended body copy length -- by just treating them the exact same way visually with the information you'll have on file.

Right now I have a "Featured Place" document type and a "Page" type and we have no real idea if Featured Place is gonna be really different in terms of inputs. What we do know is we want to treat them separately when it comes to placing/requesting them, and that they legitimately will be covering their own specific kinds of content. Yes, like a category of pages, but I want to make the decision now so that as I

do figure things out, that I can dedicate resources to them especially that best serve that consistent kind of content I wish to see there.

Worst case? It remains looking generic like a page with no special bells or whistles and is just a slightly different name to retrieve.



References and connecting the dots are fun and useful, but even just keeping your brain saturated with different kinds of high-level compartmentalization is a good practice to get into; you start thinking that way consistently come decision time with everything you touch on a project here.

