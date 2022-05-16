Console.Log Returning Undefined
import React from 'react'; import { Link } from "react-router-dom"; import Header from "../components/Header"; import "./Home.css"; import {Carousel, Card, Image} from 'antd'; import {client} from "../lib/client"; const Home = ({products,bannerData}) => { return( <> <div className="container"> <Header/> <Carousel autoplay className="carousel"> {bannerData?.map((e) => { return <img src={e} className="carousel-img" alt="carousel"></img>; })} </Carousel> <div className="cards"> <Card className="card">{products?.map((product)=>{ return( <div key={product.Slug}> <h1>{product.Name}</h1> <img src={product.Image} alt={product.Name} className="card-content"/> <br /> <Link to="/categories" state={product.Genre} className="link"> Shop Now </Link> </div> ) })} </Card> </div> </div> </> ) } export const getServerSideProps = async () => { const query = `*[_type == "product"]`; const products = await client.fetch(query); const bannerQuery = `*[_type == "banner"]`; const bannerData = await client.fetch(bannerQuery); return { props: { products, bannerData } } } export default Home;
Hi there! Please keep your question and all relevant information in a single thread. This helps keep the channel clear and allows us to better keep track of your information. 🙂
It isn't displaying anything. I am mapping the returned prop but it displays nothing. I have data on sanity
I am following a tutorial, trying sanity for first time. It works for the instructor but it isn't working for me
What do you get in your console if you add
console.log({ products, bannerData });on line 10, like this:
const Home = ({products, bannerData}) => { console.log({ products, bannerData });
It returns undefined
Why is it returning undefined?Did I do a mistake in
getServerSideProps?
A few things to check:1. If you run those queries in the Vision plugin in your Studio do you get the expected data? If not, the issue is with the query.
2. If you are getting the data in Vision, do you have your client properly configured in your frontend? Have you added your frontend to your CORS origins?
I didn't add frontend to CORS Origins
I added frontend to CORS origins
What is Vision Plugin?
Vision allows you to query against your dataset inside of your Studio. You should see two options in the black bar at the top of the page: Desk & Vision. If it's not there, you can install it by following these instructions.
Can i somehow put the fetching inside a useEffect hook?
Everything else seems to be working
maybe I am not getting data at frontend
If you
console.log({ products, bannerData });in
getServerSidePropsdoes the data show up? My guess is the client is misconfigured but I would have expected an error in your terminal.
Data shows up now . Image still isn't showing
Can anyone paste image schema here
Looks like I messed up image schema
Thank everyone issue solved
Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.