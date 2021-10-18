Constructing a GROQ query to filter blog posts by category in a Slack thread.
36 replies
Last updated: Oct 18, 2021
A
Hello!
I have some blog posts I am trying to fetch
but I want to filter them by their category.
Categories is an array of references.
I am not sure how to construct the GROQ query to filter an item by a reference matching a name within the reference.
I am constructing some sort of conditional filter on a GROQ query and was wondering if this makes sense? I do not think it works
I tried basing it off the cheatsheet examples.
Which I am calling like
export const getPublishedBlogPosts = ( categories: Array<String> ) => `*[_type == "post" && published == true ${ categories ? `&& categories[]->title [@ in ${categories.join(", ")}]` : "" }] | order(updatedNewestFirst) { categories[]-> { title }, author-> { name, title, image, slug, }, type, slug, title, description, mainImage, }`;
this seems like it would work but I get some errors.
export const getServerSideProps = async () => ({ props: { posts: await sanity.fetch(getPublishedBlogPosts(["Freelance Writing"])), }, });
which does not seem right as i add the
expected ']' following expression
]following the ternary
I tried basing it off the cheatsheet examples.
Oct 15, 2021, 1:08 AM
D
Hi User! You’re almost there. Here’s an example of querying posts that reference all tag titles in an array:
https://groq.dev/Ax2SQe8Xcu0KonUCQKsHee
sanity.fetch(` *[ _type == 'post' && count(tags[@->title in $tagNames]) == count($tagNames) ] `, { tagNames: ["Cat 1", "Cat 2"] })
https://groq.dev/Ax2SQe8Xcu0KonUCQKsHee
Oct 15, 2021, 2:36 AM
A
awesome thank you so much!
Oct 15, 2021, 2:36 AM
D
You can ‘expand’ an array of item like this:
Then compare the title:
categories[@->title] // ["name1", "name2"]
This returns an array of true & false, so it’s not helpful yet. You can use
categories[@->title in ["name1", "name2"]] // [true, true]
count()to get a number of
truevalue:
Here you can find posts that either reference at least 1 of the categories:
count(categories[@->title in ["name1", "name2"]]) // 0 or 1 or 2
Or all of the categories:
count(/*the whole thing above*/) > 1
Hope that helps!
count(/*the whole thing above*/) == count(["name1", "name2"])
Oct 15, 2021, 2:44 AM
A
okay so
user Ghere is what I have come up with now
called like
*[_type == "post" && published == true && categories[@->title in $categories]] | order(updatedNewestFirst)
await sanity.fetch(getPublishedBlogPosts, { categories: ["Freelance Writing"], }),
Oct 15, 2021, 2:46 AM
A
is this correct to get the blog posts with the category "Freelance Writing"?
Oct 15, 2021, 2:47 AM
A
I am at least getting an empty array now
Oct 15, 2021, 2:47 AM
A
and then I do the count
Oct 15, 2021, 2:47 AM
D
Nice, does that work? I think you’d need to wrap the
categories[@->title in $categories]in
count(categories[@->title in $categories]) > 1so you at least get posts that reference 1 category
Oct 15, 2021, 2:48 AM
A
Is still empty
Oct 15, 2021, 2:48 AM
A
I think it might be on my end
Oct 15, 2021, 2:48 AM
A
am not sure
Oct 15, 2021, 2:48 AM
A
gonna check my schema
Oct 15, 2021, 2:49 AM
A
I am gonna download the groq editor for my sanity and play w it
Oct 15, 2021, 2:50 AM
Hey User! Just to confirm, are you using
v1or
v2021-03-25of the API? You can see https://www.sanity.io/help/js-client-api-version and https://www.sanity.io/docs/api-versioning for details.
Oct 15, 2021, 3:51 AM
A
hey
user Athanks for reaching out
Oct 18, 2021, 3:15 PM
A
am getting to this again now
Oct 18, 2021, 3:15 PM
A
gonna test in the vision
Oct 18, 2021, 3:15 PM
A
Yes sir
user Ait is still not working as expected
Oct 18, 2021, 3:29 PM
A
A
A
this is the link to the query i am trying
Oct 18, 2021, 3:29 PM
A
*[_type == "post" && published == true && count(categories[@->title in $categories])] { title } { categories: ["Freelance Writing"] }
Oct 18, 2021, 3:30 PM
A
is it perhaps due to some case matching or string not being exact?
Oct 18, 2021, 3:30 PM
A
I could try doing a slug or something perhaps for each of the categories?
Oct 18, 2021, 3:31 PM
D
Oh I've just realized in the example I wrote count > 1 which will never return true in your case -- have you happened to try count(...) > 0?
Oct 18, 2021, 3:33 PM
A
😂
Oct 18, 2021, 3:33 PM
A
i should look at it myself a bit closer i guess
Oct 18, 2021, 3:34 PM
D
my bad… let me know if that works!
Oct 18, 2021, 3:36 PM
A
ITS WORKING!!
Oct 18, 2021, 3:43 PM
A
😂
Oct 18, 2021, 3:43 PM
A
we did it
Oct 18, 2021, 3:43 PM
A
😂
Oct 18, 2021, 3:43 PM
A
thank you my man
Oct 18, 2021, 3:43 PM
D
Awesome!!
Oct 18, 2021, 3:44 PM
