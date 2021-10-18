export const getPublishedBlogPosts = ( categories: Array<String> ) => `*[_type == "post" && published == true ${ categories ? `&& categories[]->title [@ in ${categories.join(", ")}]` : "" }] | order(updatedNewestFirst) { categories[]-> { title }, author-> { name, title, image, slug, }, type, slug, title, description, mainImage, }`;

export const getServerSideProps = async () => ({ props: { posts: await sanity.fetch(getPublishedBlogPosts(["Freelance Writing"])), }, });

expected ']' following expression

Hello!I have some blog posts I am trying to fetchbut I want to filter them by their category.Categories is an array of references.I am not sure how to construct the GROQ query to filter an item by a reference matching a name within the reference.I am constructing some sort of conditional filter on a GROQ query and was wondering if this makes sense? I do not think it worksWhich I am calling likethis seems like it would work but I get some errors.which does not seem right as i add thefollowing the ternaryI tried basing it off the cheatsheet examples.