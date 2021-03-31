Content modelling problems with blog websites and page builders

I usually create a "Blog articles" module where I allow content editors to do whatever they need. I like to give them 2 options:

- Selected articles

- Show all (boolean)



With this approach, they can use the module wherever the modules builder is available at, and they can select the articles they want, list them all, or a mixed of both excluding from the list the ones that they already have manually selected.



This approach is pretty flexible and works really well.

