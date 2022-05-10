Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Convert String to Object for the Slug Type

2 replies
Last updated: May 10, 2022

Hello, can’t seem to find any related issue on the web so I’m going to ask here. I wanted to know if there’s a way to convert the string to object for the slug type? Currently I have an old sanity data that using string as slug, and wanted to convert the type to slug for better schema. Somehow I have to regenerate all my data which are too many now.

May 9, 2022, 2:06 PM

Hey there! You can use mutations to batch edit any slug fiend you have defined. I'll usually create a script that handles it. Something like this should get you started:

import { studioClient } from './studioClient';
import cq from 'concurrent-queue';

// Create a queue to limit the rate at which you write changes to Sanity
let queue = cq()
  .limit({ concurrency: 2 })
  .process((task) =&gt; {
    return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
      setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000);
    });
  });

const mutateDocs = async () =&gt; {
  //Fetch the documents you need to mutate
  const query = `*[defined(slug)]`;
  const docs = await studioClient.fetch(query);
  // Loop through all of the docs returned from our query
  for (const doc of docs) {
    queue(doc).then(async () =&gt; {
      // Add a message to help us know the upload is happening
      console.log(`Mutating ${doc._id}`);
      // Tell the client to patch the current document
      studioClient
        .patch(doc._id)
        // Set the field
        .set({
          slug: {
            _type: 'slug',
            current: doc.slug
          }
        })
        .commit()
        .then((updatedDoc) =&gt;
          console.log(`Hurray, the doc is updated! New document:`, updatedDoc)
        )
        .catch((err) =&gt;
          console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message)
        );
    });
  }
};

mutateDocs();
You'll need to install 
concurrent-queue
and replace the 
studioClient
with a client you configure. Then you'll run it using 
sanity exec &lt;path-to-script&gt; --withUserToken

May 9, 2022, 5:22 PM

Hello thanks this works perfectly though I had to change the 

import { studioClient } from './studioClient';
to 
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client';

May 10, 2022, 9:33 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.