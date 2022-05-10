Hey there! You can use mutations to batch edit any slug fiend you have defined. I'll usually create a script that handles it. Something like this should get you started:



import { studioClient } from './studioClient'; import cq from 'concurrent-queue'; // Create a queue to limit the rate at which you write changes to Sanity let queue = cq() .limit({ concurrency: 2 }) .process((task) => { return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) { setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000); }); }); const mutateDocs = async () => { //Fetch the documents you need to mutate const query = `*[defined(slug)]`; const docs = await studioClient.fetch(query); // Loop through all of the docs returned from our query for (const doc of docs) { queue(doc).then(async () => { // Add a message to help us know the upload is happening console.log(`Mutating ${doc._id}`); // Tell the client to patch the current document studioClient .patch(doc._id) // Set the field .set({ slug: { _type: 'slug', current: doc.slug } }) .commit() .then((updatedDoc) => console.log(`Hurray, the doc is updated! New document:`, updatedDoc) ) .catch((err) => console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message) ); }); } }; mutateDocs();

concurrent-queue

studioClient

sanity exec <path-to-script> --withUserToken

You'll need to installand replace thewith a client you configure. Then you'll run it using