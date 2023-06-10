Converting JSON to a readable URL for audio assets

"audio": { "_type": "file", "asset": { "_ref": "file-595808d57da3d3513d1410f284c538c435bca8a3-wav", "_type": "reference" } },

imageUrlBuilder

hi! how can i convert this json to a readable url on the client that links to the asset.I've usedfor images but not sure how to achieve this with audio (file type). is there another plug-in? Thanks