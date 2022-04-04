Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Creating a field in Sanity for a blog and generating an excerpt, with discussion on previewing references and using a renderer component.

15 replies
Last updated: Apr 4, 2022
Hello there,I'm using Sanity for a blog, and I wonder if there's some way to create a field that gets populated with the text from another field (a blockContent).
Initial thought:

{

name: "excerpt",

title: "Excerpt",

type: "string",

options: {

source: "GET THE BLOCK CONTENT",

maxLength: 96,

},
Or can an excerpt get generated for the blockContent in an easier way?
(Sometimes the blogposts starts with a picture and sometimes with text, so I don't want to get the data by doing something static like 
post.body[0]
Mar 11, 2022, 3:11 PM
yeah, there are other ways. Were do you want to excerpt to appear (front end or as a preview within the sanity studio?
Mar 11, 2022, 4:06 PM
user M
Do you have examples for how to do a preview in sanity studio?
Mar 16, 2022, 7:01 AM
user E
Yeah I do. But can you tell me a bit more: Where do you want to preview the exerpt? I have quite a lot of examples and not a lot of time at the moment, so this will help me find the right one for you :)
Mar 16, 2022, 12:27 PM
The simplest cases is where I'd like to show incoming references.• In a folder, I have 
_ref
to a parent folder, but no obvious solution to list the children. Children being other folders with this 
_id
in the parent field.• Similarly, a list and links to all articles that have 
_ref
to this article.I've managed to produce a desk structure that gives me the overview I need but it would be more useful in the document view it self.

Thanks for taking the time
user M
.
Mar 16, 2022, 12:43 PM
Now I think I know what you need and will find that for you later …
Mar 16, 2022, 12:54 PM
user M
Sorry to put a ⏲️ on you but you got me excited and curious to see some examples 😄
Mar 18, 2022, 7:59 AM
hi
user E
So i FINALLY found my code for it.
Apr 4, 2022, 12:51 PM
import { BsTypeH1 } from "react-icons/bs";
import React from 'react'

const Preview = ({ value }) =&gt; {
    const { headline, subline, body } = value;

//This is just so I dont have to use types in this example, In my code I have a preview component in src-folder
    let subline2;
    subline ? subline2 = subline.slice(0, 20) : subline2 = null;

    let body2;
    body ? body2 = body.slice(0, 90) : body2 = null;


    return (
        &lt;div style={{ display: 'flex', alignItems: 'center' }}&gt;

            &lt;BsTypeH1 style={{ verticalAlign: 'middle', fontSize: '1.5em', padding: '0 10px' }} /&gt;


            &lt;p&gt;
                Text Header Section: &lt;strong&gt;{headline}&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
                &lt;span&gt;{subline2}&lt;/span&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
                {body &amp;&amp; &lt;small&gt;{body2}...&lt;/small&gt;}
            &lt;/p&gt;
        &lt;/div&gt;
    )
}


export default {
    name: 'headerSection',
    title: 'Text Header Section',
    type: 'object',
    icon: BsTypeH1,
    fields: [

        {
            name: 'headline',
            type: 'string',
            rows: 2,
        },
        {
            name: 'subline',
            title: 'Subline',
            type: 'text',
            rows: 1,
        },
        {
            name: 'body',
            title: 'Body',
            type: 'richText',
        },
    ],
    preview: {
        select: {
            headline: 'headline',
            subline: 'subline',
            body: 'body',
            media: 'icon'
        },
        component: Preview

    }
}
Apr 4, 2022, 12:53 PM
Using the `.slice`method worked great for me INSIDE the studio
Apr 4, 2022, 12:55 PM
outside will follow, I am on the search at the momentz
Apr 4, 2022, 12:55 PM
Ok, I think I see what you do here.. And this is just manipulating the preview of a document from the "outside". Like when you se a list of documents in studio. (?)
Apr 4, 2022, 1:02 PM
AH and now I found an example for a preview of a reference inside the studio:1. The structure in my richText (blockContent) which references a job and then I setup the preview (renderer) component
2. Renderer job
Apr 4, 2022, 1:04 PM
user E
i don’t get your question 🙈Wait I’ll post another pic, so it is more clear
Apr 4, 2022, 1:06 PM
So in order to be able to display or preview any schema, you can do that INSIDE the schema you want to preview (reference) later -&gt; then you can be sure, that it will be displayed right everywhere.
Apr 4, 2022, 1:09 PM
Yep! Nice. I'll try this out. Thanks
Apr 4, 2022, 1:13 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.