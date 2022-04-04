{

name: "excerpt",

title: "Excerpt",

type: "string",

options: {

source: "GET THE BLOCK CONTENT",

maxLength: 96,

},

post.body[0]

Hello there, I'm using Sanity for a blog, and I wonder if there's some way to create a field that gets populated with the text from another field (a blockContent).Initial thought:Or can an excerpt get generated for the blockContent in an easier way?(Sometimes the blogposts starts with a picture and sometimes with text, so I don't want to get the data by doing something static like