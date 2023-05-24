Creating a Sanity project template with Next.js and Vercel

next-sanity-starter

studio

web

web

Hey, I’ve just created a new Sanity project. I create a really simple studio with 2 documents (works and tags) and a singleton (home). I also created a custom body field using portable text. I connected this studio to a Next 13 brand new project that fetch data from my studio. My main folder is nameand it includes aand afolder that correspond to the sanity studio and my next.js application. Also, I want to use Vercel to host myfolder.Is there a way to turn this project into a template I can re-use for any future project? Thanks!