Creating a top-level schema for nested objects in GraphQL

Hi everyone! I am trying to use Graphql with my Sanity context, but im using groups for a page. And when i try to export the data to Graphql its telling me:

Encountered anonymous inline object "group" for field/type "groups". To use this field with GraphQL you will need to create a top-level schema type for it.



– How should i do this? just create another file called groups? i understand groups it's only to separate by tabs and organize the content input better.. not sure how to apply create a top schema for something like this.

Thanks for your help!