Creating draft documents in Sanity client via mutation

7 replies
Last updated: Apr 30, 2020
Hi is there a way when using the client to create a new document via mutation, that the document is created as a draft instead of automatically published?
Apr 17, 2020, 4:22 AM
The goal is that the created document can be reviewed by someone before its published
Apr 17, 2020, 4:23 AM
Read through this, maybe you'll find some clues: https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-workflows
Apr 17, 2020, 6:05 AM
Cool so what I did was set the 
_id
property on the document in the 
client.create
object to 
drafts.
which prefixed the generated id with drafts. and that gave me the desired result. Is there any downside to this approach?
Apr 17, 2020, 2:40 PM
Hi Andre, as far as I know it’s a valid way of getting prefixed, unique IDs — draft IDs in this case. You’d use a similar approach with the mutations API. I guess you’ve confirmed that 
drafts.
gets removed when you publish the relevant document? 🙂
P.S. Thanks Chris for suggesting this approach!
👍
Apr 17, 2020, 4:53 PM
user M
Yes and thanks for the follow up
Apr 17, 2020, 4:56 PM
I ran into a little snag with this, might be a bug with sanity not sure.. https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/1865
Apr 30, 2020, 9:44 PM
Hi Zane! You’re doing a great job reporting these, although I do wish the Studio would treat you a bit better 😉 Thanks for flagging this one. When you say ‘click from the dashboard’, are you referring to an intent link in a dashboard widget?
Apr 30, 2020, 10:29 PM

