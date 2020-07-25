Hi, is it possible to make a custom groq request in the preview / prepare functions? Considering the following code:



export default { name: 'singleImage', title: 'Single image', type: 'object', fields: [ {name: 'image', type: 'image'} ], preview: { select: { image: 'image' }, prepare: ({image}) => { console.log(image) // todo: get image original filename return { title: 'Single image', media: image } } } }

_ref

_type

I'd like to get the original filename of the image field. Accessing it via the select object will only return itsand. I would also need to access references field name and more.