Custom GROQ Request in the Preview / Prepare Functions

5 replies
Last updated: Jul 25, 2020

Hi, is it possible to make a custom groq request in the preview / prepare functions? Considering the following code:

export default {
    name: 'singleImage',
    title: 'Single image',
    type: 'object',
    fields: [
        {name: 'image', type: 'image'}
    ],
    preview: {
        select: {
            image: 'image'
        },
        prepare: ({image}) =&gt; {
            console.log(image)
            // todo: get image original filename
            return {
                title: 'Single image',
                media: image
            }
        }
    }
}
I'd like to get the original filename of the image field. Accessing it via the select object will only return its 
_ref
and 
_type
. I would also need to access references field name and more.

Jul 16, 2020, 9:02 PM

Hi

user R
!
In 
select
you can dot into references to get their values (https://www.sanity.io/docs/previews-list-views#preview-using-fields-from-referenced-documents-dcbbdb0ec3aa )
So something like this should to it

select: {
   'filename': 'image.asset.originalFilename'
}

Jul 17, 2020, 7:12 AM

Ok that's great. Thanks

Jul 17, 2020, 8:16 AM

Just a quick issue I went through: when requesting 

asset.originalFilename
and 
asset
in 
select
obj, the media won't be loaded. Requesting 
asset.originalFilename
seems to modify the content of the media prop, what could be done here?
export default {
    title: 'Image',
    name: 'imageAlt',
    type: 'image',
    preview: {
        select: {
            title: 'asset.originalFilename',
            media: 'asset'
        }
    }
}

Jul 23, 2020, 12:01 PM

I think you need to use the 

prepare
function as well. See the example in the link above.

Jul 23, 2020, 5:19 PM

The issue is exactly the same with 

prepare
. We can also see that the media object returned is different when we request 
asset.originalFilename

Jul 25, 2020, 10:25 AM

