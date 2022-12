Hey Everyone ๐Ÿ™‚ I am having some trouble with custom validation of an array. What I am trying to achieve is to change the "Rule.max()" based on the selection of a dropdown list. I am struggling to wrap my head around the controls of validation rules outside of "required". I have attached where I am currently at, which obviously doesn't work because the custom rule needs to return a bool.



If anyone could please guide me in the right direction for this custom validation that would be amazing

๐Ÿ™‚