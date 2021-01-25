Hi all! Does anyone know how to remove/customize the container of portable text with React? The react renderer currently wraps the content inside

<p>

import BlockContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react' // vvvvvvvvv <BlockContent blocks={content} serializers={{ container: 'span' }} />

, but I’d like to change that. I tried a few things including:…but still no dice.