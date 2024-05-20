Customizing the UI for an array of objects in a Slack thread.

user T

import { ArrayOfObjectsInputProps, BooleanSchemaType, FileSchemaType, NumberSchemaType, ObjectSchemaType, ReferenceSchemaType, StringSchemaType } from "sanity"; import { Grid, Stack, Button, Dialog, Box, Card, Heading, Flex, Text, TextInput } from "@sanity/ui"; import { useCallback, useState } from "react"; import { AddIcon, SearchIcon } from "@sanity/icons"; import { randomKey } from "@sanity/util/content"; import React from "react"; type Schema = BooleanSchemaType | FileSchemaType | NumberSchemaType | ObjectSchemaType | StringSchemaType | ReferenceSchemaType; const PageBuilderInput = (props: ArrayOfObjectsInputProps) => { const { onInsert } = props; const [open, setOpen] = useState(false); const [searchValue, setSearchValue] = useState(''); const onClose = useCallback(() => setOpen(false), []); const onOpen = useCallback(() => setOpen(true), []); const onSelectItem = useCallback((schema: Schema) => { const key = randomKey(12); onInsert({ items: [ { _type: schema.name, _key: key, } as any, ], position: "after", referenceItem: -1, open: true, }); onClose(); }, [onInsert, onClose]); const filteredSchemas = props.schemaType.of.filter((schema) => { const searchValueLower = searchValue.toLowerCase(); return ( schema.title?.toLowerCase().includes(searchValueLower) || schema.description?.toLowerCase().includes(searchValueLower) ); }); return ( <> <Stack space={3}> {props.renderDefault({ ...props, arrayFunctions: () => { return ( <Button onClick={onOpen} icon={AddIcon} mode="ghost" text="Add item" /> ); }, })} </Stack> {open && ( <Dialog header="Select a section" id="dialog-example" width={800} onClose={onClose} zOffset={1000} > <Box padding={4} style={{ borderBottom: '1px solid var(--card-border-color)' }}> <TextInput fontSize={[2]} onChange={(event) => setSearchValue(event.currentTarget.value)} padding={[3, 3, 4]} radius={2} placeholder="Search" value={searchValue} autoFocus={true} icon={SearchIcon} /> </Box> <Grid columns={[1, 1, 1, 2, 3]} gap={4} padding={4}> {filteredSchemas.map((schema, index) => ( <PreviewCard key={index} schema={schema} onClick={() => onSelectItem(schema)} /> ))} </Grid> </Dialog> )} </> ); }; type PreviewProps = { onClick: React.MouseEventHandler<HTMLDivElement> | undefined, schema: Schema } function PreviewCard(props: PreviewProps) { const { onClick, schema } = props; const [isHovered, setIsHovered] = useState(false); return ( <Card padding={[3, 3, 4]} radius={2} shadow={isHovered ? 2 : 1} onClick={onClick} style={{ cursor: 'pointer' }} tone="default" onMouseEnter={() => setIsHovered(true)} onMouseLeave={() => setIsHovered(false)} > <Flex gap={4} direction="column"> <Card radius={2} shadow={1} style={{ position: 'relative', aspectRatio: '2 / 1', backgroundColor: 'var(--card-skeleton-color-from)', backgroundImage: `url(/images/${schema.name}.png)`, backgroundSize: '100% auto', backgroundPosition: 'center center', backgroundRepeat: 'no-repeat', }} /> <Flex gap={3} direction="column"> <Text size={[2]} weight="medium"> {schema.title} </Text> <Text size={1} muted> {schema.description ? schema.description : 'No description'} </Text> </Flex> </Flex> </Card> ); } export default PageBuilderInput;

defineField({ name: 'content', title: 'Content', description: 'Content of the page. Build your page by adding blocks here.', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().error('A page without content is not really a page...'), type: 'array', group: 'page', of: [ defineArrayMember({ type: "textBlock", description: 'Rich text content. Ideal for adding paragraphs of text.', }), defineArrayMember({ type: "imageCarousel", description: 'Content: a list of images. Ideal for showcasing a collection of images.', }), defineArrayMember({ type: 'heroSection', description: 'Content:title, description, image and buttons. Ideal for presenting general information about a single entity.', }), ], components: { input: PageBuilderInput, } }),

I've created a pretty nice custom array input component borrowing snippets from here and there.Updating here for those that are interested.I had more time to play around with the custom input component. I added some improved styling and instead of icons I eventually decided it would be better to showcase an example image of the component to improve the user experience. I also added a search feature which is great after the number of possible content blocks grows. This new component is also adjusted to better respond to different screen sizes.In this version the images come form a public/images folder setup at the root of the project and are fetched using the schema name. so as long as the naming for the files and the naming for the components is identical it works like a charm.This is something i've been meaning to do for a long time and i'm sure others will also have some use for this component.