const webpack = require('../.sanity-temp/node_modules/webpack'); const path = require('path'); const { merge } = require('webpack-merge'); const dotenv = require('dotenv'); const envPath = path.resolve(__dirname, '../docs/.env'); const { parsed: envVars } = dotenv.config({ path: envPath }); const modulesToTransform = [/tailwind-styled-components/]; module.exports = (config) => { config.module.rules = config.module.rules.map((rule) => { if (!rule.test || rule.test.toString() !== /(\.jsx?|\.tsx?)/.toString()) { return rule; } return { ...rule, exclude: (absPath) => { if (modulesToTransform.some((pattern) => pattern.test(absPath))) { return false; } if (/node_modules/.test(absPath)) return true; return false; }, }; }); const custom = { plugins: [ new webpack.DefinePlugin({ CONTEXT: JSON.stringify('sanity'), ...Object.entries(envVars).reduce( (acc, [key, value]) => ({ ...acc, [`process.env.${key}`]: JSON.stringify(value), }), {}, ), }), ], resolve: { alias: { 'next-sanity-image': path.resolve( __dirname, '../docs/src/mocks/nextSanityImage', ), 'next/link': path.resolve(__dirname, '../docs/src/mocks/nextLink'), 'next/image': path.resolve(__dirname, '../docs/src/mocks/nextImage'), '@sentry/node': '@sentry/browser', fs: path.resolve(__dirname, '../docs/.storybook/mocks/fs.mock.js'), net: path.resolve(__dirname, '../docs/.storybook/mocks/net.mock.js'), tls: path.resolve(__dirname, '../docs/.storybook/mocks/tls.mock.js'), react: path.resolve(__dirname, '../node_modules/react'), 'react-dom': path.resolve(__dirname, '../node_modules/react-dom'), '@swell-public/docs': path.resolve(__dirname, '../docs/src/'), }, }, }; const merged = merge(config, custom); return merged; };

All good! that --tag=custom-webpack should do the trick. My use case, by the way, is related to the split pane previews. I'm importing components from my frontend app, which is built on next.js. There are a few dependencies that will break when used outside of the context of a next app, such as, as well as some node stuff like&. So, I need to tell webpack to resolveto a simple mock I'm using. Here is how I'm doing it:This is doing the trick!