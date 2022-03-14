Dealing with unprompted requests causing high bandwidth and request count.

The fetches themselves seem to only come from pages that request them, it's just that the number of fetches doesn't match the number of page loads -- I saw gaps of minutes between people visiting where the server's logged as having made multiple requests a half second apart.

it's almost like "saving" the rendered content is just....randomly re-firing queries off to Sanity instead?

Thanks for providing those additional details, Vincent.You make a very good point about using an authentication token with the API CDN. Our API CDN now supports this, but I can see the PHP client hasn't yet been updated to reflect this change. We should update this, but it seems like you've ruled out the possibility that anybody is sending requests to Sanity directly.Can I ask how you're hosting your PHP service? For example, whether you use PHP-FPM. This comment makes me wonder if something could be going on with request handling or process pooling.The other thing I wondered is whether it's possible that a file that's querying Sanity is being required multiple times in your app? That would explain why a single request to your site spawns multiple requests to Sanity.It's tricky to debug much further without seeing your source code. Is that something you're able to share?That's very odd behaviour indeed. Unless there's a bug in, these queries should only happen when explicitly called. This is another thing that makes me wonder if your app is somehow accidentally calling the function multiple times for each request (e.g. if you've inadvertently required a file that makes requests multiple times).I'd personally be tempted to remove theconstant mechanism you have in place. If your server is compromised, I'm not sure this really provides much protection, but it will probably make it trickier for you (or other devs) to reason about your own code. Removing it might make it easier for you to spot any bugs that would cause multiple requests to be sent