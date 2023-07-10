user T

, you have good answers from Sanity persons, but it's probably helpful to gain understanding of the system involved.Sanity's Data Lake, where your data is stored, is a database -- built on the very capable globally high speed Google Cloud and BigQuery. This is not a SQL database, and is automatic as far as keeping track of its internal data schemas.When you delete a schema original definition in your Studio source, the data and internal picture remain in the Data Lake -- you might still want to query it, so this is safe.If you later write another version of that local Studio schema definition, then use it to enter data from the Studio, your fresh schema will be taken as the shape for the fresh data -- I am pretty confident without any need for extra actions by yourself.This is provided you did your full delete of all prior data, as you have using sanity-cli (calls from your terminal). If you forgot to do this, then you'd see alerts in the Studio pane where mismatched data would go, offering to delete that field entry, or if it can, to transform what doesn't fit.At this point, you'd realize your mistake, stop the Studio, and do the full delete of that schema's documents, then return with your fresh schema. So you are safe to have things work according to your intentions.The best way to be confident of understanding is to try your own experiments -- it's the kind of thing we do.Add a test schema that you won't care about to your project. Put some simple data in it, a couple of records. Then modify the schema, and try entering data for this, so that you see the warnings come up for mismatches. Afterwards, use yourccommand to delete the documents entirely. Now try entering from Studio again. Your new schema should be obeyed, and with no warnings. Now you are sure.Good fortune,(Removed Name)