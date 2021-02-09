Pricing update: Free users
Deploy a Sanity + Next JS site to Netlify

Hi friends, has anyone had successful experience deploying Nextjs + Sanity to Netlify? I haven’t found a straight forward answer online. Thanks!

Feb 9, 2021, 5:12 PM
Feb 9, 2021, 5:14 PM
Feb 9, 2021, 5:14 PM

oh awesome, thanks Knut! Your tutorials have been very helpful. 🙂

Feb 9, 2021, 5:15 PM

Thanks! This is not mine though 🙂

Feb 9, 2021, 5:16 PM

Oh wow, the next-on-netlify plugin does the magic! I tried it out before but it wasn’t quite working.

Feb 9, 2021, 5:38 PM

