Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Deploying Next JS on Vercel

Featured topic
6 replies
Last updated: Jan 20, 2021

I’m having some issues with setting up a fresh setup of nextjs + sanity + vercel. I’ve got the build working locally and its able to find the static paths but when i run a deploy through vercel i get the following:

21:00:59.874  	&gt; Build error occurred
21:00:59.876  	Error: Invalid `paths` value returned from getStaticPaths in /[slug].
21:00:59.876  	`paths` must be an array of strings or objects of shape { params: [key: string]: string }
21:00:59.877  	    at buildStaticPaths (/vercel/workpath0/node_modules/next/dist/build/utils.js:16:1065)
21:00:59.877  	    at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:97:5)
21:00:59.877  	    at async Object.isPageStatic (/vercel/workpath0/node_modules/next/dist/build/utils.js:26:612) {
21:00:59.877  	  type: 'Error'
21:00:59.877  	}
Would anyone know why this would happen? I’m think it may be some sort of permission thing for vercel to access sanity potentially? Thanks in advance!

Jan 20, 2021, 10:35 AM

are you talking to the prodution dataset?can you verify it’s set to public?

Jan 20, 2021, 10:36 AM

i would also just console.log(paths) to see whats happening

Jan 20, 2021, 10:36 AM

it is set to public, I’ll also console log paths

Jan 20, 2021, 10:36 AM

export async function getStaticProps ({ params = {}, preview = false }) {
  const { slug } = params
  const { page: pageData } = await getClient(preview).fetch(query, {
    slug
  })

  return {
    props: { preview, pageData, slug }
  }
}

export async function getStaticPaths () {
  const routes = await getClient()
    .fetch(`*[_type == "route" &amp;&amp; defined(slug.current)]{
    "params": {"slug": slug.current}
  }`)

  return {
    paths: routes || null,
    fallback: true
  }
}
Heres the function in question also with its matching static props

Jan 20, 2021, 10:37 AM

After console logging 

routes
just before the return its currently just undefined

Jan 20, 2021, 10:42 AM

Figured it out, after console logging the getClient I noticed by project ID wasn’t correct but the reason why i didnt have the issue locally was because my environment variables setup in vercel were wrong so when they we’re being used thats when i ran into this issue

Jan 20, 2021, 10:57 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Categorized in

Related topics

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Deploy a Sanity + Next JS site to Netlify
6Feb 9, 2021

Related contributions

Jamstack Explorers
Made with Sanity
6

Featured

Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem

HULL
Starter

Featured

Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.io

Nick DiMatteo