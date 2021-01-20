Deploying Next JS on Vercel

I’m having some issues with setting up a fresh setup of nextjs + sanity + vercel. I’ve got the build working locally and its able to find the static paths but when i run a deploy through vercel i get the following:



21:00:59.874 > Build error occurred 21:00:59.876 Error: Invalid `paths` value returned from getStaticPaths in /[slug]. 21:00:59.876 `paths` must be an array of strings or objects of shape { params: [key: string]: string } 21:00:59.877 at buildStaticPaths (/vercel/workpath0/node_modules/next/dist/build/utils.js:16:1065) 21:00:59.877 at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:97:5) 21:00:59.877 at async Object.isPageStatic (/vercel/workpath0/node_modules/next/dist/build/utils.js:26:612) { 21:00:59.877 type: 'Error' 21:00:59.877 }

Would anyone know why this would happen? I’m think it may be some sort of permission thing for vercel to access sanity potentially? Thanks in advance!