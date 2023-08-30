createClient

// sanityClient.js import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' export const client = createClient({ projectId: 'your-project-id', dataset: 'your-dataset-name', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2023-05-03' }) const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client); export const urlFor = (source) => builder.image(source)

client

urlFor

import {urlFor} from './sanityClient'

'./sanityClient'

`useClient`is a React Hook which can only be called inside React function component. So I think you want to useYou should create a file, e.g. sanityClient.js or .ts, and export you configured client and imageBuilder from.Then importand/orfrom the file created above. E.g.Note thatis the path to the file, relative from the file that are importing.