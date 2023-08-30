Difference between importing `myConfiguredSanityClient` and `createClient` in a Slack thread.
8 replies
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
D
is there a difference between
and import {createClient} from '@sanity/client'
import myConfiguredSanityClient from './sanityClient'
Aug 30, 2023, 11:27 AM
N
I believe we use createClient inside sanityClient.ts to configure our client.
import { createClient } from 'next-sanity'; import { apiVersion, dataset, projectId, useCdn, perspective } from '../env'; export const client = createClient({ apiVersion, dataset, projectId, useCdn, perspective, });
Aug 30, 2023, 11:33 AM
K
createClientfrom
@sanity/clientinitializes a new Sanity Client with the provided config, e.g.
projectId,
datasetetc.
Aug 30, 2023, 11:35 AM
D
Okay i'm really new to to sanity and coding in general and i'm tyring toset up an imgurl builder using the code below:
import { useClient } from '@sanity/client';
import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url";
const client = useClient({
projectId:'p57ljfhb',
dataset: "production",
useCdn: true,
apiVersion: '2021-10-21'
})
const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client);
export const urlFor = (source) => builder.image(source)
//sanity cors add
http://localhost:3333 export default client;
I got this error below:
TypeError: 0, _client.useClient is not a function (it is undefined), js engine: hermes
ERROR Invariant Violation: "main" has not been registered. This can happen if:
* Metro (the local dev server) is run from the wrong folder. Check if Metro is running, stop it and restart it in the current project.
* A module failed to load due to an error and
I then changed the code to the following(have no idea what i did here tbh):
import myConfiguredSanityClient from './sanityClient'
import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url";
const client = myConfiguredSanityClient({
projectId:'p57ljfhb',
dataset: "production",
useCdn: true,
apiVersion: '2021-10-21'
})
const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client);
export const urlFor = (source) => builder.image(source)
//sanity cors add
http://localhost:3333 export default client;
i got the following errors
None of these files exist:
* sanityClient(.native|.android.ts|.native.ts|.ts|.android.tsx|.native.tsx|.tsx|.android.js|.native.js|.js|.android.jsx|.native.jsx|.jsx|.android.json|.native.json|.json|.android.cjs|.native.cjs|.cjs|.android.scss|.native.scss|.scss|.android.sass|.native.sass|.sass|.android.css|.native.css|.css)
* sanityClient\index(.native|.android.ts|.native.ts|.ts|.android.tsx|.native.tsx|.tsx|.android.js|.native.js|.js|.android.jsx|.native.jsx|.jsx|.android.json|.native.json|.json|.android.cjs|.native.cjs|.cjs|.android.scss|.native.scss|.scss|.android.sass|.native.sass|.sass|.android.css|.native.css|.css)
18 | // export default client;
19 |
Aug 30, 2023, 11:54 AM
N
Hmm I can show you the way Ive done it, but its with the client coming out of the “next-sanity” npm package. Can you show how you use the urlFor with your image tag?
Aug 30, 2023, 12:02 PM
D
Well, i'm following a tutorial and this is how he does it:
<Image source={{ uri: urlFor(imgUrl).url() }} />
Aug 30, 2023, 12:14 PM
D
hope that made sense
Aug 30, 2023, 12:15 PM
K
`useClient`is a React Hook which can only be called inside React function component. So I think you want to use
You should create a file, e.g. sanityClient.js or .ts, and export you configured client and imageBuilder from.
Note that
createClient
You should create a file, e.g. sanityClient.js or .ts, and export you configured client and imageBuilder from.
Then import
// sanityClient.js import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' export const client = createClient({ projectId: 'your-project-id', dataset: 'your-dataset-name', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2023-05-03' }) const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client); export const urlFor = (source) => builder.image(source)
clientand/or
urlForfrom the file created above. E.g.
import {urlFor} from './sanityClient'
Note that
'./sanityClient'is the path to the file, relative from the file that are importing.
Aug 30, 2023, 12:49 PM
D
It worked!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1 yay!! thanks!!!!
Aug 30, 2023, 1:33 PM
