Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|I’ve been trying to create a new permissions document. I tried using sanity exec But I get the error: ClientError: The mutation(s)...
|Not featured
|Sep 9, 2020
|Is there a way to hide menu items from the desk structure based on access control custom groups?
|Not featured
|Sep 10, 2020
|Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?
|Not featured
|Apr 18, 2020
|XMLHttpRequest Blocked by CORS Policy
|Not featured
|Apr 17, 2021
|Can Multiple Datasets Have Different Schemas?
|Not featured
|Jun 27, 2022
|CORS Errors When Trying to Fetch a File Using Capacitor
|Not featured
|Jul 26, 2022
|CORS error - No access control origin
|Not featured
|Sep 5, 2022
|How to Invalidate the Asset CDN After Adding a CORS Origin
|Not featured
|Jul 8, 2021
|3rd Party SSO Login with Custom Group Management
|Not featured
|Sep 24, 2020
|Fuzzy search on emails not working with wildcard and match operator
|Not featured
|Nov 30, 2020
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing