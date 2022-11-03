Difficulty accessing asset properties in a query, but issue was resolved.

const query = `{"data": *[_id == "projectsArray"] { "projects": projects[]{ "builtAt": project->builtAt, "description": project->description, "id": project->_id, "slug": project->slug, "title": project->title, "year": project->year, "cover": project->cover { "id": cover.asset->assetId, "url": cover.asset->url, "meta": cover.asset->metadata }, "assets": project->assets[]{ assetGroup, "url": asset->url } } }}`

Hey folks! I’m trying to pull an array of projects from a reference document and can’t work out how to access the asset properties.In this query, the assetGroup is returned, but none of the asset metadata like its url is.