Difficulty accessing asset properties in a query, but issue was resolved.

11 replies
Last updated: Nov 3, 2022
Hey folks!I’m trying to pull an array of projects from a reference document and can’t work out how to access the asset properties.

In this query, the assetGroup is returned, but none of the asset metadata like its url is.

      const query = `{"data": *[_id == "projectsArray"] {
        "projects": projects[]{
          "builtAt": project-&gt;builtAt,
          "description": project-&gt;description,
          "id": project-&gt;_id,
          "slug": project-&gt;slug,
          "title": project-&gt;title,
          "year": project-&gt;year,
          "cover": project-&gt;cover {
            "id": cover.asset-&gt;assetId,
            "url": cover.asset-&gt;url,
            "meta": cover.asset-&gt;metadata
          },
          "assets": project-&gt;assets[]{
            assetGroup,
            "url": asset-&gt;url
          }
        }
      }}`
Nov 3, 2022, 9:45 PM
Hey Mikhail! You don't need to expand your reference each time. You can do:
projects[]-&gt;{
  builtAt,
  description,
  id,
  slug,
  title,
  year,
  cover-&gt;{
   url,
   //other fields
  },
  assets[]{
   'url': asset-&gt;url
   //other fields
  }
}
Nov 3, 2022, 9:52 PM
user M
Hmm. This returns an empty object for each project.
Nov 3, 2022, 10:00 PM
Can you share your schema?
Edit: Do you have this wrapped in an object called project? if so:

projects[]{
 project-&gt;{
  builtAt,
  description,
  id,
  slug,
  title,
  year,
  cover-&gt;{
   url,
   //other fields
  },
  assets[]{
   'url': asset-&gt;url
   //other fields
  }
 }
}
Nov 3, 2022, 10:01 PM
user M
This throws an error, wrapped or unwrapped within the query.A simple test version returned a 400:

      const query = `{"projects": *[_id == "projectsArray"] {
       projects[]{
        project-&gt;{
          builtAt,
          description,
          id,
          slug,
          title,
          }
        }
      }`
Nov 3, 2022, 10:06 PM
Nov 3, 2022, 10:07 PM
Given that schema, that first query should work for you. Can you share the full query that you added that to?
Nov 3, 2022, 10:11 PM
Currently all I’ve got it this:
Nov 3, 2022, 10:12 PM
    const query = `{"projects": *[_id == "projectsArray"]{
        projects[]{
          project-&gt;{
            slug,
            cover{
              asset-&gt;{url}
            },
            assets[]{
              asset-&gt;{url}
            }
          }
        }
      }}`
My bad, I had an extra arrow with the cover. This now works. Still trying to wrap my head around assets though
Nov 3, 2022, 10:12 PM
I stripped it all back. This returns the slug per project, but not the cover
Nov 3, 2022, 10:12 PM
user M
I got my head around in the end, thank you so much! All works now 🙂
Nov 3, 2022, 10:18 PM
Oh great! I was just trying to put together a query link for you. Glad you got it sorted!
Nov 3, 2022, 10:19 PM

