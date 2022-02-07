GROQ

"footerNavSocial": footerNavSocial->social[]{ "alt": icon.alt, "image": icon.asset, link, name, }

[ { "alt": "Facebook", "image": { "_ref": "image-cecf0ea498a09fd23ed9d905abe6e48ba86b9eae-10x20-svg", "_type": "reference" }, "link": "<https://www.facebook.com/timetap.onlinescheduling>", "name": "Facebook" }, { "alt": "Twitter", "image": { "_ref": "image-26c444e906d4dbee7f5e14fec5f0adfcaf6d3849-20x16-svg", "_type": "reference" }, "link": "<https://twitter.com/tmtap>", "name": "Twitter" }, { "alt": "LinkedIn", "image": { "_ref": "image-daf93fd05aaf6980627b678ce4428b9ebf2d8130-19x19-svg", "_type": "reference" }, "link": "<https://www.linkedin.com/company/timetap>", "name": "LinkedIn" } ]

"footerNavSocial": footerNavSocial->social[]{ "alt": icon.alt, "image": icon.asset->, link, name, }

[ { "alt": "Facebook", "link": "<https://www.facebook.com/timetap.onlinescheduling>", "name": "Facebook" }, { "alt": "Twitter", "link": "<https://twitter.com/tmtap>", "name": "Twitter" }, { "alt": "LinkedIn", "link": "<https://www.linkedin.com/company/timetap>", "name": "LinkedIn" } ]

Hello, I’m running into some difficulties with aquery getting a reference for an image 2 levels down (a reference in a reference).My query looks like this:And it provides me with this data:It’s late, so maybe I’m missing something obvious, but I’m hoping I can get some pointers on how to grab the image URL. I tried this (and many other variations):And that gave me an empty object and so I got no data for the “image” value