I maintain a studio where we keep event-related information. It is used for a web site and for building PDF flyers, all this works pretty smoothly. However, there are other systems that do not have APIs (like Facebook event calendar) and we have volunteers copying and pasting data. The problem is that the studio now serves graphics as webp-files by default, and other systems do not handle such uploads. Is it possible to disable webp in the studio to get back to the usable "right-click, save, upload over there" flow we used to have? We need less technical volunteers to be able to do this..