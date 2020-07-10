Discussing integrating Algolia search with Sanity and Next.js/Gatsby

From the overall perspective that there are facets, yes they are similar, but the execution can be different. In example 1 (Help Center), you could read the device type to prefer those articles first (or to display why the result was shown), “98% match because you’re on an iPhone” or something. For example 3 I was thinking would be more complex since products have multiple fields to check against (color, brand, etc), and probably could involve a more complex checkbox style faceted search whereas option 1 could either be solely sorted based on the facet or simply use a dropdown filter. What’s more, you can use these fields to provide more intelligent smart recommendations when the user clicks into one of the results at the bottom of the page. For example, viewing black nike running shoes could show other black or dark-tone running shoes at the bottom of the page, with a preference for Nike. Ultimately, its up to you how complex you want to get and what you think will help users here understand how to integrate Algolia into their Next or Gatsby front-end