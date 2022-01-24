Error integrating Algolia with NextJS and Sanity

import sanityClient from "@sanity/client"; import algoliasearch from "algoliasearch"; import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from "next"; import indexer from "sanity-algolia"; const algolia = algoliasearch( process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_ALGOLIA_APPID, process.env.ALGOLIA_ADMINKEY ); const sanity = sanityClient({ projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_PROJECTID, dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_DATASET, apiVersion: "v2021-03-25", token: process.env.SANITY_TOKEN, useCdn: false, }); export default function handler(req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) { if (req.headers["content-type"] !== "application/json") { res.status(400); res.json({ message: "Bad request" }); return; } try { const sanityAlgolia = indexer( // The first parameter maps a Sanity document type to its respective Algolia // search index. In this example both `post` and `article` Sanity types live // in the same Algolia index. Optionally you can also customize how the // document is fetched from Sanity by specifying a GROQ projection. { news: { index: algolia.initIndex("news"), projection: `{ title, "slug": slug.current, "body": pt::text(body) }`, }, page: { index: algolia.initIndex("pages"), projection: `{ title, "slug": slug.current, "body": pt::text(body) }`, }, service: { index: algolia.initIndex("services"), projection: `{ name, "slug": slug.current, "text": section1.short_description }`, }, physician: { index: algolia.initIndex("physicians"), }, staff: { index: algolia.initIndex("staff"), }, location: { index: algolia.initIndex("locations"), }, patientForm: { index: algolia.initIndex("patientForms"), }, }, // The second parameter is a function that maps from a fetched Sanity document // to an Algolia Record. Here you can do further mutations to the data before // it is sent to Algolia. (document) => { return document; } ); console.log(req.body); return sanityAlgolia .webhookSync(sanity, req.body) .then(() => res.status(200).send("ok")); } catch (error) { return error; } }