Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error integrating Algolia with NextJS and Sanity

6 replies
Last updated: Jan 24, 2022
Hello, I am trying to integrate algolia on one my NextJS project. I was trying to sync with 
sanity-algolia
via Next API but I keep getting error
error - TypeError: Cannot read property 'created' of undefined
    at _callee$ (/Volumes/workspace/clients/radiology-associates/ra-frontend/node_modules/sanity-algolia/dist/sanity-algolia.cjs.development.js:891:57)
    at tryCatch (/Volumes/workspace/clients/radiology-associates/ra-frontend/node_modules/sanity-algolia/dist/sanity-algolia.cjs.development.js:129:40)
    at Generator.invoke [as _invoke] (/Volumes/workspace/clients/radiology-associates/ra-frontend/node_modules/sanity-algolia/dist/sanity-algolia.cjs.development.js:359:22)
    at Generator.next (/Volumes/workspace/clients/radiology-associates/ra-frontend/node_modules/sanity-algolia/dist/sanity-algolia.cjs.development.js:184:21)
    at asyncGeneratorStep (/Volumes/workspace/clients/radiology-associates/ra-frontend/node_modules/sanity-algolia/dist/sanity-algolia.cjs.development.js:29:24)
    at _next (/Volumes/workspace/clients/radiology-associates/ra-frontend/node_modules/sanity-algolia/dist/sanity-algolia.cjs.development.js:51:9) {
  page: '/api/sanityAlgolia'
}
Nov 3, 2021, 2:29 AM
Here is my current file looks like

import sanityClient from "@sanity/client";
import algoliasearch from "algoliasearch";
import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from "next";
import indexer from "sanity-algolia";

const algolia = algoliasearch(
  process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_ALGOLIA_APPID,
  process.env.ALGOLIA_ADMINKEY
);
const sanity = sanityClient({
  projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_PROJECTID,
  dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_DATASET,
  apiVersion: "v2021-03-25",
  token: process.env.SANITY_TOKEN,
  useCdn: false,
});

export default function handler(req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) {
  if (req.headers["content-type"] !== "application/json") {
    res.status(400);
    res.json({ message: "Bad request" });
    return;
  }
  try {
    const sanityAlgolia = indexer(
      // The first parameter maps a Sanity document type to its respective Algolia
      // search index. In this example both `post` and `article` Sanity types live
      // in the same Algolia index. Optionally you can also customize how the
      // document is fetched from Sanity by specifying a GROQ projection.
      {
        news: {
          index: algolia.initIndex("news"),
          projection: `{
            title,
            "slug": slug.current,
            "body": pt::text(body)
          }`,
        },
        page: {
          index: algolia.initIndex("pages"),
          projection: `{
            title,
            "slug": slug.current,
            "body": pt::text(body)
          }`,
        },
        service: {
          index: algolia.initIndex("services"),
          projection: `{
            name,
            "slug": slug.current,
            "text": section1.short_description
          }`,
        },
        physician: {
          index: algolia.initIndex("physicians"),
        },
        staff: {
          index: algolia.initIndex("staff"),
        },
        location: {
          index: algolia.initIndex("locations"),
        },
        patientForm: {
          index: algolia.initIndex("patientForms"),
        },
      },
      // The second parameter is a function that maps from a fetched Sanity document
      // to an Algolia Record. Here you can do further mutations to the data before
      // it is sent to Algolia.
      (document) =&gt; {
        return document;
      }
    );
    console.log(req.body);
    return sanityAlgolia
      .webhookSync(sanity, req.body)
      .then(() =&gt; res.status(200).send("ok"));
  } catch (error) {
    return error;
  }
}
Nov 3, 2021, 2:35 AM
There are couple things I would like to note that. I have tried console.log the 
req.body
but it doesn’t give the format as 
sanityAlgolia.webhookSync
wants. 
webhookSync
want to return
ids: {
        created: string[];
        updated: string[];
        deleted: string[];
    };
But I am just sending 
req.body
as github stated
Nov 3, 2021, 2:44 AM
Hey Shoaib! I think you're running into an issue with that Algolia package relying on Sanity's legacy webhooks. About a month ago, we switched to the new GROQ Powered Webhooks. You can't re-enable the legacy behavior, but you can mimic the old behavior using the method in the changelog .
Nov 3, 2021, 6:22 PM
Thank you
user M
, I am wondering if there is a way we know how to detect whether the webhook is for (created or updated or deleted)
Nov 3, 2021, 6:39 PM
Thank you
user M
, I am wondering if there is a way we know how to detect whether the webhook is for (created or updated or deleted)
Nov 3, 2021, 6:39 PM
user K
Were you able to resolve the above issue? 😊
Jan 24, 2022, 6:40 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.