Title Artists (reference to maker[s]) Variants Label (e.g. "Size") Variants (array, if only one type of product, only one variant) Title Price Quantity SKU Tax Level Weight Body Details Categories

Battling with the notion of product “variants”! Is there any reason it would be unhelpful to craft your schema as:Essentially – omit the “Default” variant fields you see in Shopify-type schema, and simply store ALL variants in an array? If there’s no variants, there would only be one item in “Variants” and no “Variant Label”Its frustrating when you have a store where variations will be relevant for less than 2% of products…