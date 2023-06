If we're breaking things up into what they "mean" and trying not to be strict about thinking of things in presentational terms, what qualifies "Landing Page" to be a (potential) entity? Is it because it has a specialized purpose?I didn't want to hijack a thread , but I've been thinking about this kind of thing based on a project someone needed help with, where the end result was more of an app than a site and, on the front end, really, really tied to presentation.In other words, they only ever want it to be this one kind of thing, that clicks here and opens this, etc. and most of the landings (or equivalents) are just intros and blurbs to kick people off to a video or slide presentation.In those cases, what kind of frame of mind do I need to be in to help Sanity help me, from the perspective of modeling? In the outline all their entries except for about/career style pages are "What we do" which is essentially like a service listing. But, for an app, all thefields they'd need to be able to have handy to make the thing work and tweak/customize feel more interface-y than topical. In fact, it almost feels like every 'landing' they have could fall under a single taxonomy.Perhaps if that fits, it's appropriate, and it absolutely can be made to work that way, using Sanity as the world most easy-to-use "settings repository" but it feels....not-right. And the last thing I want to do is be the originator for lock-in.