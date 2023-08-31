the actual passing of values to the template isn’t so much the problem, as i am hardcoding those values in the route presently. the email fires off and that is fine. i’m meanwhile just trying to get the values in the right shape in the component and pass the req body successfully. no values log in the route and my req res are all a mess. getting 500 while the email actually does get sent. kind of dealing with an assortment of problems, some more next.js 13 api route stuff, but then the confusing aspect of, “are my useFormValues getting put into the proper for (req body) and can the route even consume them if they were”.