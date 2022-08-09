import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder"; import DocumentsPane from "sanity-plugin-documents-pane"; export const getDefaultDocumentNode = () => { return S.document().views([ S.view.form(), S.view .component(DocumentsPane) .options({ query: `*[!(_id in path("drafts.**")) && references($id)]`, params: { id: `_id` }, useDraft: false, debug: true, }) .title("Incoming References"); ]); }; export default () => S.list() .title('Content') .items( S.documentTypeListItems() )

I thought we could get away without having to define any structure, but it looks like we need to also add:That default export is just using the default methods for showing your document types.