Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion about accessing document values in deskStructure and using config in Sanity.io

5 replies
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Hey palz! I don't seem to be able to access document in its entirety on deskStructure, as seen in the image below:the object just returns the type and publishedAt, nothing else.
Jun 15, 2023, 4:47 PM
Hi
user L
, not quite sure what you're expecting here? What shows in the preview iframe would be the responsibility of your website app, no?
I'm presuming what shows on the Editor tab is normal, yes?
Jun 15, 2023, 8:38 PM
Since you’re doing this in the context of the Structure, the only thing your url callback has access to are the things you’ve passed in to the child function. In this case, the 
_id
of the item, the schema type, and the title of the pane. The 
_id
and 
title
don’t even necessarily correspond the the values in your document since they’re determined by what you’ve specified in your structure.
If you want access to all of the values of the document, the easiest way by far would be to do so in your
config .
Jun 15, 2023, 10:12 PM
user M
emojis need a 'proper nod' (of head) choice, for sure 🙂
I did think a moment on this path, but wasn't sure how Joao would be using it. You are very clear, should cover a lot of possibilities....
Jun 16, 2023, 12:11 AM
Thanks
user Q
!
Jun 16, 2023, 12:18 AM
Many thanks for your suggestions, managed to get it working 🙂
Jun 16, 2023, 1:41 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.