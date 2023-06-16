_id

_id

title

Since you’re doing this in the context of the Structure, the only thing your url callback has access to are the things you’ve passed in to the child function. In this case, theof the item, the schema type, and the title of the pane. Theanddon’t even necessarily correspond the the values in your document since they’re determined by what you’ve specified in your structure.If you want access to all of the values of the document, the easiest way by far would be to do so in your