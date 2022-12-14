Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion about adding a proper title and icons to a single page document in Sanity.io

21 replies
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022
Multiple questions thread:
1. How can i create a proper title for this single page document? Ive added a 
title
, wont seem to be enough. 2. Why isn’t my icons working as the preview for the objects?
Dec 14, 2022, 7:21 PM

import {FaListUl, FaColumns} from 'react-icons/fa'
import {AiFillFileText, AiFillHome} from 'react-icons/ai'

export default {
  title: 'Content',
  name: 'contentList',
  type: 'array',
  of: [
    {
      type: 'introObject',
      name: 'introObject',
      title: 'Intro',
      icon: AiFillHome,
    },
    {
      name: 'listColumn',
      title: 'List Columns',
      type: 'object',
      icon: FaListUl,
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'listTitle',
          title: 'List Title',
          type: 'string',
          description: 'This title is for Sanity only.',
        },
        {
          name: 'listObject',
          type: 'listObject',
          title: 'List Columns',
          preview: {
            title: 'List Column',
          },
        },
      ],
    },
    {
      name: 'bodyObject',
      title: 'Body',
      type: 'object',
      icon: AiFillFileText,
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'bodyTitle',
          title: 'Title of Section',
          type: 'string',
          icon: AiFillFileText,
          description: 'This title is for Sanity only.',
        },
        {
          name: 'body1',
          type: 'body',
          title: 'Body',
        },
      ],
     
    },
    {
      name: 'column',
      type: 'column',
      title: 'Columns',
      icons: FaColumns,
    },
  ],
}
Dec 14, 2022, 7:22 PM
This is the entire content section.
Dec 14, 2022, 7:22 PM
And this is my About page.
Dec 14, 2022, 7:23 PM
Also forgot to add a picture of the single page title which is the About page^^
Dec 14, 2022, 7:25 PM
I’m pretty sure you can’t add icons to the fields. The icon is added to the array. I think the fields can have an icon added to the media section of the preview in the event the Array is it’s own object schema.

https://www.sanity.io/docs/previews-list-views
Dec 14, 2022, 7:32 PM
In order to add a title to that document, it’d need to be a document with a field that is an array within it.

import { UserIcon } from '@sanity/icons';


export default defineType({

name: 'documentExample',

title: 'Document',

icon: UserIcon,

type: 'document',

fields: [

// add title field

{

name: 'title',

title: 'Title',

type: 'string',

},

{

name: 'fieldArray',

title: 'Field Array',

type: 'array',

of: [

{

type: 'string',

},

],

},

],

}

);
Dec 14, 2022, 7:33 PM
If he would like to add a title but avoid making multiple documents, he can configure the desk structure afterwards.
Dec 14, 2022, 7:39 PM
Agreed.
Dec 14, 2022, 7:40 PM
Thought i sent the desk structure^^But its fixed by adding a title field.
Dec 14, 2022, 7:40 PM
This is how i solved the icons.
 preview: {
        select: {
          title:'listTitle',
        },
        prepare(selection: { title: TitledListValue }){
          const {title} = selection
          return {
            title: title,
            icon: FaListUl,
          }
        }
      }
Dec 14, 2022, 7:46 PM
It's interesting how you don't have it set up as a document though. I'm curious how it would show in the studio. Would it just show under the other lists, in the first column?
Dec 14, 2022, 7:47 PM
What isnt a document?
Dec 14, 2022, 7:47 PM
You have the type exported as an array instead of a document
Dec 14, 2022, 7:48 PM
I always thought you must first set it up as a type document when you export it to the index.js
Dec 14, 2022, 7:49 PM
Im guessing you guys didnt understand me. The first object ive sent is NOT the document
Dec 14, 2022, 7:50 PM
The first object ive sent is where i needed help with the icons (that’s on me for not being clear)
Dec 14, 2022, 7:51 PM
The object i sent is inside the document (document is the screenshot of «About»
Dec 14, 2022, 7:51 PM
The question I asked was just off topic. It was just more out of curiosity since I'm still learning about Sanity. But I understand now
Dec 14, 2022, 7:52 PM
My bad lol. but no its a document and not an array
Dec 14, 2022, 7:53 PM
the array you see is my 
pagebuilder
Dec 14, 2022, 7:53 PM
lol your good. Thanks for clearing that up though🙏
Dec 14, 2022, 7:54 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.