Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion about building a custom table in Sanity and implementing custom functionality with buttons.

34 replies
Last updated: Aug 24, 2021
Can anyone help me on how to build Table in sanity i have done some R&amp;D and found sanity-react-table library will this be right approach?
Aug 5, 2021, 4:44 AM
I need to create something like this.
Aug 5, 2021, 8:24 AM
here, activation code will be image , Date will be date at which it is published, used count will be maintained from backend it will be number field , action consist of 2 buttons with functionality of each , above i have create button for which i should generate image . I have gone through sanity-plugin-table can you help me on how i should configure according to my situation.
I am thinking of building custom react component for table i am not able to figure out how sanity-plugin-table will help me?
Aug 5, 2021, 8:27 AM
The usual way to structure these fields would be as an 
array
type with an 
object
field inside, and in that would be 
activationCode
, 
date
, etc.
You could then
display this data as a table in your frontend.
Is there a reason you need this to be
editable as a table in the Studio?
Aug 5, 2021, 1:08 PM
No i dont need this table as editable just i want the buttons in action to be functional .
Aug 5, 2021, 1:14 PM
You’ll need to build out a Custom Input if you need UI elements with custom functionality.
It’s completely possible to make something as complex as what you’re illustrating, but will be quite a piece of work!


https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-input-widgets
Aug 5, 2021, 1:19 PM
Yes I need to build custom input Component first.
Aug 5, 2021, 1:29 PM
user T
i have build the table using simple css but i want to use tailwind css to customize my table can you guide me in installlation.
Aug 9, 2021, 1:39 PM
can you recommend some resource for it?
Aug 9, 2021, 1:40 PM
Hey!
The only way to get Tailwind compiling into the Studio is
very hacky so I can’t really “recommend” it sorry.
You can inject raw, global CSS into the Studio –
https://www.sanity.io/docs/styling#22b29fe9dcd4
I’ve previously configured this command line interface Tailbuild –
https://github.com/calebporzio/tailbuild to generate purged Tailwind CSS on the fly outside of the Studio.
It “works” but I 100% do not recommend it or could support it … but if you’d like to have a go, I won’t stop you!
😄
Aug 9, 2021, 2:11 PM
Thanks i will try this
Aug 10, 2021, 4:29 AM
I am stuck on implementing delete functionality i have created the array of object as you mentioned and then i want that on clicking deactivating button the isActive field which is boolean ,which displays active on true and inactive on false. i want to change the value of field on clicking on deactivate button
Aug 10, 2021, 11:16 AM
can you help me on how to set the value of the field?
Aug 10, 2021, 11:45 AM
can you help me on how to set the value of the field?
Aug 10, 2021, 11:45 AM
You’d need to look more at how the 
PatchEvent
works in Custom Inputs:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-input-widgets 

import PatchEvent, {set, unset} from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent'
Aug 10, 2021, 11:47 AM
I want to mutate the array of object i guess set and unset will be use for input fields
Aug 10, 2021, 11:50 AM
const handleDelete= (index)=&gt;{      console.log(index);
      // onChange(PatchEvent.from(props.value[index].isActive ? set(false) : set(true)))
      console.log(props.value[index].isActive);
    }
Here the index is value of index of which row the delete button is clicked so i get that so i want to change that items field of array isActive field to false
Aug 10, 2021, 11:52 AM
I have created this mutation {  "mutations": [
    {
      "patch": {
        "id": "d1850463-00df-45e2-8df2-9ee48b605efa",
        "set": {
          "qrCode[0].isActive": 
true        }
      }
    }
  ]
}
Aug 10, 2021, 1:36 PM
I have created this mutation {  "mutations": [
    {
      "patch": {
        "id": "d1850463-00df-45e2-8df2-9ee48b605efa",
        "set": {
          "qrCode[0].isActive": 
true        }
      }
    }
  ]
}
Aug 10, 2021, 1:36 PM
can you guide me how to add this when dectivate button is clicked
Aug 10, 2021, 1:37 PM
If you wanted to go down that route, you can import the 
sanityClient
and perform a patch that way.

https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client#patch-update-a-document
Aug 10, 2021, 1:41 PM
If you wanted to go down that route, you can import the 
sanityClient
and perform a patch that way.

https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client#patch-update-a-document
Aug 10, 2021, 1:41 PM
so i have to write mutation inside client.fetch??
Aug 10, 2021, 1:53 PM
See the example under “Patch/update a document”
Aug 10, 2021, 1:57 PM
See the example under “Patch/update a document”
Aug 10, 2021, 1:57 PM
Okay will go through it
Aug 10, 2021, 2:03 PM
See the example under “Patch/update a document”
Aug 10, 2021, 1:57 PM
Can you help me on how to set the field? Here i have array of object in which i have isActive field which is true or false so i want to set it to false. My Props looks like document&gt;qrCode&gt;arrayof field like&gt;activationCode,isActive,count,etc&gt;so i want to set isActive field of [index ] to false.client
    .patch(props.document._id) // Document ID to patch
    //.set({"props.document.qrCode[1].isActive": true}) // Shallow merge
    // .inc({numSold: 1}) // Increment field by count
    .commit() // Perform the patch and return a promise
    .then((updatedBike) =&gt; {
      console.log('Hurray, the bike is updated! New document:')
      console.log(updatedBike)
    })
Aug 12, 2021, 5:30 AM
When i do this it crash my studio due to type mismatch i guess its due to i am giving object instead of array right?
Aug 12, 2021, 5:33 AM
My data structure looks like this :{
        name: 'qrCode',
        title: 'QR code',
        initalValue:[],
        type: "array",
        
      of: [{
        title: 'Activation',
        type: 'object',
        fields: [
          {
            title: 'Activation No',
            name: 'activationCode',
            type: 'number',
          },
          {
            title: 'Date',
            name: 'date',
            type: 'date',
          },
          {
            title: 'Used Count',
            name: 'usedCount',
            type: 'number',
          },
          {
            title: 'status',
            name: 'isActive',
            type: 'boolean',
          },
          {
              name: "qrImage",
              title: "QR Image",
              type: "image",   
          },
        ]
      }],
       
        inputComponent:tableField,
      //   // options: {
      //   //   // Simple conditional based on top-level document value
      //   //   hide: ({ document }) =&gt; !document.partner, // hide if internal article
      //   // },
      }
Aug 12, 2021, 5:34 AM
Can you help me i got stuck on how to add download functionality i want that image url (QR) and activation code both gets downloaded in a single image. can you suggest me any library or package?
Aug 16, 2021, 4:22 AM
Sorry not sure about that. Where are the images coming from? You may need some other service to combine these images into one.
Aug 17, 2021, 7:22 AM
Hey
user T
thanks for the help in sanity i did it i created the table in sanity as we discussed above . Thanks sanity community for support!!!
Aug 24, 2021, 11:12 AM
Hey
user T
thanks for the help in sanity i did it i created the table in sanity as we discussed above . Thanks sanity community for support!!!
Aug 24, 2021, 11:12 AM
Great stuff~!
Aug 24, 2021, 11:48 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.