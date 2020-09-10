Hi, we have a problem with drafts. By using the history api trying to make sense of that happens, it looks like our problems are caused by editors publishing drafts after backend token has updated docs, and thus overwriting it. Here’s what I think is going on: 1. An editor starts editing a document, could be by accident, and then forgets to publish it.

2. Our server updates the document one or more times

3. Some editor that comes across the doc, publishes the draft.

It looks like this process

causes us to loose all the patches from step 2. And the time from 1-3 may be a few seconds (not likely for anything to happen at step 2), or days (more likely that our server did some work at step 2).

• I could encourage all editors to discard all drafts that they come across, and don’t publish anything that they haven’t edited the last few seconds.

This should keep the changes from step 2, right?• If editors are encouraged to keep drafts open only for a short period of time before publishing, the probability of something else being written to the doc in the meantime is very low. However, there’s still a small chance that step 2 will happen even though an editor is working with the doc only for a second or two, before publishing.

So what’s how do we prevent editors from overwriting updates our backend did?