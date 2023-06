hey all! I'm new to sanity.io . just signed up like 5 minutes ago, but I can't seem to get started. I've been using Contentful for years, but in Sanity I keep going in circles trying to get started--it seems most of the links in the app link to separate domains inif I click Getting Started it takes me to https://www.sanity.io/docs/introduction/getting-started If I click docs it takes me to http://www.sanity.io/docs if I click sanity.io i takes me to the home page https://www.sanity.io/ The UX is a bit of a disaster...Can't I do anything else in manage.sanity.io or it's just a menu of links? I want to create a model for my content. Doesn't Sanity.io have any UI for creating a content model? Do we have to do it entirely with some API or CLI?We already have a Gridsome deployment for our homepage and pricing page. We plan to integrate a headless-CMS so we can create a set of landing pages.So I don't want to start with your Gridsome Blog. We already have a site.I guess the only way to make process is to ask my engineers to do something with your CLI?In Contentful, I can start by creating a content model and work on my content first, then Contentful provides an API which the devs can use to create a content pipeline in the app.But with Sanity it seems like I can't even get started until we have an app in place? Can't your product managers see the benefits of the Contentful approach?