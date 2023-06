I’ve been pondering this for a bit. I still want an ISO UTC date to appear in a query, but I want to be sure that users are consistently presented with a clear timezone/offset. The datetime type default input only provides UTC or relative offset options. You might be able to extend momentjs with timezones I can figure out nice javascript methods or make my own, but it’s turning this into an intuitive ui that has me a little stumped. I’ve been browsing bigger UI libraries like MUI and Mantine for something but haven’t quite found what I’m looking for. I could create a set of inputs to handle this and then insert an ISO date - but this doesn’t feel like a very elegant solution.I’d love to hear how others have solved this.