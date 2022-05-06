Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion about handling time zones in Sanity.io and potential solutions using momentjs and custom fields.

10 replies
Last updated: May 6, 2022
Hi, long time that I've not been there 👋I'm looking for a plugin that handles time zones and I'm a bit surprised to see that doesn't exist
🧐I've seen the 
richDate
type but as already reported in an issue , the plugin is a bit incomplete. Does anyone know a plugin that I haven't found? Or does someone have an easy way to handle time zones?My need is to set a date + hour + timezone. From what I see so far, I'll have to built it myself.
May 6, 2022, 3:37 PM
I’m using a simple field with a list of options and deal with time zone on the frontend.
May 6, 2022, 4:09 PM
I did that on several sites and it’s working well. I’m not sure to understand why you'd want to handle time zones directly in Sanity?
May 6, 2022, 4:12 PM
What do you mean by "a list of options"? Are you listing time zones?My use case is that the editor has datetime to set with the time zone to handle. For example he might want to set a time at 4pm for the UTC+2 time zone and another one at 6pm on UTC-6.
May 6, 2022, 4:15 PM
I use something like this:
 {
   name: 'timeZone',
   type: 'string',
   options: { list: [...timeZones] }
 }

export const timeZones = [
 'America/Adak',
 'America/Anchorage',
 'America/Anguilla',
 'America/Antigua',
 'America/Araguaina',
 'America/Argentina/Buenos_Aires',
 'America/Argentina/Catamarca',
 'America/Argentina/Cordoba',
 ...
]
And I handle the rest on the frontend

{date.toLocaleTimeString('en-US', { timeZone })}
May 6, 2022, 4:37 PM
It’s working fine for simple use cases
May 6, 2022, 4:37 PM
As the datetime field is computed using the browser's locale time zone, isn't this causing problem?
May 6, 2022, 4:43 PM
For my usage it was fine, but I only needed to display hours on a footer, so not that important 😅
May 6, 2022, 4:59 PM
I’ve been pondering this for a bit. I still want an ISO UTC date to appear in a query, but I want to be sure that users are consistently presented with a clear timezone/offset. The datetime type default input only provides UTC or relative offset options. You might be able to extend momentjs with timezones I can figure out nice javascript methods or make my own, but it’s turning this into an intuitive ui that has me a little stumped. I’ve been browsing bigger UI libraries like MUI and Mantine for something but haven’t quite found what I’m looking for. I could create a set of inputs to handle this and then insert an ISO date - but this doesn’t feel like a very elegant solution.
I’d love to hear how others have solved this.
May 6, 2022, 6:25 PM
Reminder that momentjs core and styled components are built in, so if you find any UI tools that rely on these, they can be added to your studio build in a custom component with very little additional effort.
May 6, 2022, 6:26 PM
After some research, I found that momentjs would be the best solution + it's already in Studio.My idea for now is to use a custom datetimeTimeZone field with a datetime picker + a time zone picker (list pulled from moment-timezone). At the saving time, the field would compute a prop that stores the datetime in UTC+0 format + timezone picked.
May 6, 2022, 7:20 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.