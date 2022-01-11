This is an open question since it's Official plugin but, as a plugin, maybe not considered for Support ( I am still on a free plan as well )

I worked up the Orderable Document List and it works amazingly well, truly, in the Studio itself, and even in queries -- but when my documents change order, that change isn't reflected in front page code. At first I thought, maybe caching? But



• the array inside the document (reordering lists of references) updates instantly, and

• I can confirm no caching is set in my Client or the hosting service for the front end.

I am wondering what I should be looking for where even GROQ thinks it's fine but the returned query results aren't. The array comes to me not reflecting the change, and since it's a unique order of their choosing I can't correct for it once received.





EDIT: Thanks to Geoff I learned that I needed to include the ordering field from the schema in the list of returned projections, instead of just calling for it in the order() function. Thought I'd post an update for anyone else learning.