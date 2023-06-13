to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 () 26488-4e81157118c9fc11.js:1 Error: Unable to load preview as you're not logged in at onPublicAccessOnly (9151-fc58c70d1eec9468.js:1:10281) at 9151-fc58c70d1eec9468.js:1:12816 at s.default (9151-fc58c70d1eec9468.js:1:9360) at rs (bce60fc1-d12f33ec043fc570.js:9:38883) at lg (bce60fc1-d12f33ec043fc570.js:9:54283) at iv (bce60fc1-d12f33ec043fc570.js:9:112451) at oR (bce60fc1-d12f33ec043fc570.js:9:90087) at bce60fc1-d12f33ec043fc570.js:9:89936 at oD (bce60fc1-d12f33ec043fc570.js:9:89943) at ow (bce60fc1-d12f33ec043fc570.js:9:87645) window.console.error @ 6488-4e81157118c9fc11.js:1 <http://sociaaladvocatenrotterdam.vercel.app/:1|sociaaladvocatenrotterdam.vercel.app/:1> Failed

sanity.preview.ts: "use client" import { definePreview } from "next-sanity/preview" import type { UsePreview } from "next-sanity/preview" import { config } from "./sanity.client" const onPublicAccessOnly = () => { throw new Error(`Unable to load preview as you're not logged in`) } export const usePreview: UsePreview = definePreview({ projectId: config.projectId, dataset: config.dataset, onPublicAccessOnly })

page.tsx: import { draftMode } from "next/headers" import { notFound } from "next/navigation" import { getPage, getPageMeta } from "@/lib/sanity/sanity.helpers" import { PageLayout } from "@/components/layout" import { ExitPreviewMode, MetaData } from "@/components/shared" import { PagePreview, PreviewSuspense } from "@/components/previews" import { pageQuery } from "@/lib/queries" export const generateMetadata = async () => { const page = await getPageMeta("frontpage") return MetaData({ page }) } export const revalidate = 60 // revalidate this page every 60 seconds const HomePage = async () => { const { isEnabled } = draftMode() const page = await getPage("frontpage") if (!page) { notFound() } if (isEnabled) { return ( <PreviewSuspense fallback={<PageLayout page={page} />}> <PagePreview query={pageQuery} variables={{ slug: "frontpage" }} /> <ExitPreviewMode /> </PreviewSuspense> ) } return <PageLayout page={page} /> } export default HomePage

How can I solve a problem where when you logout during a Preview mode from the studio and return back to the website that it removes the cookie or cache? I am getting an error after logging out that I have no access to the preview mode because I am not logged in, resulting in the app crashing. I have to manually remove the cookies in order to make it work.