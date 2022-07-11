Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion about scaling product images in Sanity with Next.js for an ecommerce platform, including suggestions for using the next-sanity-image library and enveloping the...

17 replies
Last updated: Jul 11, 2022
Hi guys, I'm new to sanity and just trying to get the hang of it introducing it with Nextjs for an ecommerce platform. I'm trying to se the main product image, but having an issue with the image scaling for the defined image size. Am I missing something?
Jul 8, 2022, 4:59 PM
Does it make a difference if you append 
.url()
to the end of your methods?

&lt;img
  src={urlFor(productImg)
    .auto("format")
    .width(1000)
    .height(1000)
    .fit("fill")
    .url()}
  alt={productImg?.alt || `Photo of ${title}`}
/&gt;
Jul 8, 2022, 6:26 PM
Thanks but no it doesn’t - I just want the image to scale to fit the container - but nothing I’ve tried works so far. It just always clips the image.
Jul 8, 2022, 8:37 PM
Thanks for confirming. Can you let me know what you get if you 
console.log(productImg)
(before your component’s 
return
of JSX)?
Jul 8, 2022, 8:48 PM
1. _{_key: ‘b7cf9331b38f’, type: ‘image’, asset: {…}} a. *asset*: {_ref: ‘image-1ecadba9d31e11105ff693d4c21f7ff1a5db33e0-1000x1333-png’, _type: ‘reference’}
b. *_key*: “b7cf9331b38f”
c. *_type*: “image”
d. [[Prototype]]: Object

Jul 8, 2022, 8:50 PM
Interesting. That seems good.
Can you try a smaller crop? maybe 300x300?
Jul 8, 2022, 8:52 PM
the image doesnt change size, just I can see the quality is reduced
Jul 8, 2022, 8:53 PM
just to be clear the image is going in a carousel
Jul 8, 2022, 8:56 PM
Oh good. That means the image being returned from 
urlFor
is being modified. I expect the rest will be done with CSS.
Jul 8, 2022, 8:56 PM
required result is that the image scales to fit in the defined size
Jul 8, 2022, 8:56 PM
keeping aspect ratio
Jul 8, 2022, 8:56 PM
at the moment its cropping the image which isnt desired
Jul 8, 2022, 8:57 PM
What does your CSS look like? Depending on your constraints, I would expect you’d get close with a non-clipping fit method like 
max
, and then CSS that’s something like (untested):

width: 100%;
max-width: 1000px;
display: block;
height: auto;

Jul 8, 2022, 9:17 PM
yeah im just taking a look at the carousel and I dont think its an issue with the image but something with the internal css in the carousel
Jul 8, 2022, 9:23 PM
Hey David, please use a single message to describe your problem so we can rely on a unique Slack thread. 😊
Jul 9, 2022, 9:11 AM
Ah ok thanks Kitty!
Jul 9, 2022, 12:50 PM
Ah yeah i had similar problems with scaling in nextJS.Sometimes your 
Image
should be enveloped by a 
div
with the specific css applied to it instead of the image component itself.Here you should use
next/image (if you don’t already use it of course 🙂 )
You might also try
this wonderful library , where things are handled via the 
&lt;Image&gt;
component, which has a lot of interesting features like responsive, intrinsic etc. working out of the box.
Example:

// the settings
const imageProps = useNextSanityImage(
		configuredSanityClient,
		mySanityData.image
	);

// your responsive Image
		&lt;Img {...imageProps} layout="responsive" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" /&gt;
	);
);
I work exclusively with this one and am super happy (the 
div
-envelop helps here as well.)
Jul 11, 2022, 12:54 PM
Thanks for this, I was able to work around it for the moment using the div with specific css - although this library looks good and may try it.
Jul 11, 2022, 3:01 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.