Discussion about the lack of email support for non-enterprise plans on Sanity.io and the effectiveness of the Slack community for support.

6 replies
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Is there any Email Support where i can place a ticket?
Jan 30, 2023, 11:06 AM
The support quotas can be seen here https://www.sanity.io/pricing#compare-plans
It looks like you only get email/call support if you are on an enterprise plan
Jan 30, 2023, 2:27 PM
If you need help just ask the question here and you might get responses from members and there are Sanity staff who do regularly get involved with questions here
Jan 30, 2023, 2:28 PM
Thx for the info. Although i have to say this is not practical. If me clients pay 100 Dollar per month they should be able to open up a ticket. They wrote 2 weeks ago multiple time to the tech support with no answer because it was not possible to enter credit card details.
Jan 31, 2023, 10:49 AM
Apologies to be be a bit blunt here, but it does clearly say what kind of support there is on each plan before purchasing and you should of been aware of that.
This slack is by far the best ‘free’ support I’ve seen, even better than services where you pay thousands for, where you can typically end up waiting for multiple days for any type of reply…

Tech support is
very difficult and time consuming and for Sanity to even offer this as standard is pretty amazing especially given the amount of time the incredibly knowledgable staff members give to this free platform.
I understand that if there is sensitive information involved that can’t be ‘public’ then try to abstract/generalise the problem and then ask in the channel for help and if a Sanity member can help out, they’d probably be more than happy to move the conversation into a private message etc.
Jan 31, 2023, 11:22 AM
Heres a great article about asking for help, https://kittygiraudel.com/2022/07/15/a-guide-to-asking-for-help/
Jan 31, 2023, 11:25 AM
Hey thanks for your reply. The main Problem was just just that one of your clients got a sign in sanity to put in his payment details and that they are missing. But it did not work out for him although he set it in and they are correct. And then he tried to reach for the support. And this is not a tech support but a crucial problem since we are running a big shop system over sanity and there was a fear that suddenly sanity would shut down.
Jan 31, 2023, 3:48 PM

