Apologies to be be a bit blunt here, but it does clearly say what kind of support there is on each plan before purchasing and you should of been aware of that.

This slack is by far the best ‘free’ support I’ve seen, even better than services where you pay thousands for, where you can typically end up waiting for multiple days for any type of reply…



Tech support is

very difficult and time consuming and for Sanity to even offer this as standard is pretty amazing especially given the amount of time the incredibly knowledgable staff members give to this free platform.

I understand that if there is sensitive information involved that can’t be ‘public’ then try to abstract/generalise the problem and then ask in the channel for help and if a Sanity member can help out, they’d probably be more than happy to move the conversation into a private message etc.

