sanity versions

Doing a little digging, and this initial dig is by no means a recommendation just quick tinkering. (any suggestions below if you choose to tinker as well should be strictly done in a non-production environment or fresh test project) • for auditing, as yarn is the default package manager currently (you can use npm if you’d like but it takes some extra steps) - instead of npm audit, try yarn audit (it also has a nice cli format)• The eventsource notice looks like it’s somewhat new. I’ll let the team know, and it may already be in queue to be updated. • the eventsource package being used is a couple deps deep in sanity core. I was able to install it and it appears to be updated in the project, but sanity core and sanity eventsource will need their relative versions updated to v2.02+ to meet the audit requirements. The eventsource message still appears after manually adding the newer version to the top level deps. How deps and deps of deps work in relation to the audit tools is a bit over my head.I don’t know the impact or urgency here, but will post it to the team. If it is urgent, look for updates as soon as possible via- thanks for the heads up!