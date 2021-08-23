Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion of hoisting issue when deploying GraphQL API with multidimensional repeating input

11 replies
Last updated: Aug 23, 2021
Hey, I’ve got a hoisting issue when deploying a GraphQL API, around a multidimensional repeating input. The error is 
Error: Encountered anonymous inline object “column” for field/type “imageGridColumn”.

It’s complaining about this file, and I’m not sure how I can extract it further. 
imageSet
is already it’s own extracted schema:
export default {
  title: "Columns",
  name: "imageGridColumn",
  type: "array",
  of: [
    {
      name: "column",
      title: "Column",
      type: "imageSet",
    },
  ],
};
Aug 20, 2021, 7:39 PM
Hi, sorry to be re-posting, but I’d really appreciate any help anyone can give here. I think I must be missing something obvious!
Aug 23, 2021, 10:19 AM
I’ve also tried popping the array inside an object like so:
export default {
  title: "Columns",
  name: "imageGridColumn",
  type: "object",
  fields: [
    {
      type: "array",
      name: "imageSetColumns",
      title: "Image Set Columns",
      of: [
        {
          name: "imageSetColumn",
          title: "Column",
          type: "imageSet",
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};
But I get the same error
Aug 23, 2021, 10:28 AM
Sorry to be a mentions pest, but
user M
/
user A
- are either of you able to shed some light on this?
Aug 23, 2021, 4:19 PM
(Feel free to tell me to wait my turn, I’ve just seen plenty of people asking questions and getting answers since this, so I thought it might’ve been lost)
Aug 23, 2021, 4:20 PM
Hi Jodi. We’re here to help so I invite you to reach out to us! This works for me when I create imageSet as an object containing a string field. What does your 
imageSet
schema look like?
Aug 23, 2021, 5:53 PM
Good question!

// imageSet.ts

export default {
  type: "object",
  title: "Image Set",
  name: "imageSet",
  fields: [
    {
      type: "imageSetData",
      name: "imageSetData",
      title: "Image Set Data",
    },
    {
      type: "gallery",
      title: "Images",
      name: "images",
    },
  ],
};
Which begs the question:

// imageSetData.ts

export default {
  type: "object",
  name: "imageSetData",
  title: "Image Set Data",
  fields: [
    {
      type: "string",
      title: "Title",
      name: "title",
      description: "Optional title for the image set.",
    },
  ],
};
and


// gallery.ts

export default {
  type: "array",
  title: "Gallery",
  name: "gallery",
  of: [
    {
      type: "image",
      title: "Image",
      name: "image",
    },
  ],
  options: {
    layout: "grid",
  },
};
Aug 23, 2021, 6:03 PM
Good question!

// imageSet.ts

export default {
  type: "object",
  title: "Image Set",
  name: "imageSet",
  fields: [
    {
      type: "imageSetData",
      name: "imageSetData",
      title: "Image Set Data",
    },
    {
      type: "gallery",
      title: "Images",
      name: "images",
    },
  ],
};
Which begs the question:

// imageSetData.ts

export default {
  type: "object",
  name: "imageSetData",
  title: "Image Set Data",
  fields: [
    {
      type: "string",
      title: "Title",
      name: "title",
      description: "Optional title for the image set.",
    },
  ],
};
and


// gallery.ts

export default {
  type: "array",
  title: "Gallery",
  name: "gallery",
  of: [
    {
      type: "image",
      title: "Image",
      name: "image",
    },
  ],
  options: {
    layout: "grid",
  },
};
Aug 23, 2021, 6:03 PM
Thanks for the added detail. I’m able to deploy this code without issue. I’ll try to dig into it a bit more.
Aug 23, 2021, 6:29 PM
Thanks for the added detail. I’m able to deploy this code without issue. I’ll try to dig into it a bit more.
Aug 23, 2021, 6:29 PM
user A
Thanks so much for taking a look, I really appreciate it. I just tried rewriting this from scratch using different type names, and it suddenly works. I think there was a namespace clash somewhere else. I’m not quite sure, I can’t make sense of it even carefully looking through my git history. But if it works, it works! Thanks for prompting me to re-examine things.
Aug 23, 2021, 6:35 PM
Great! Happy to hear you got it working.
Aug 23, 2021, 7:31 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.