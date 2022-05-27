Skip to content
Discussion on accessing images in a [slug].js file using Groq and React Portable Text in Next.js.

Last updated: May 27, 2022
I'm trying to get the images from inside the body of a [slug].js in my blog, but I'm not getting it right ... can someone help me with some clues?So far I'm stuck at
ReferenceError: image is not defined. I've tried a few different ways to get a hold of the image.. but no luck so far..
May 25, 2022, 8:42 PM
Hello! If I'm understanding correctly and you're trying to resolve a reference to an image inside of Block Content, you'll find this helpful. Particularly, you'll want to use this method for conditionally expanding references:
*[_type == "post"]{
  ...,
  body[]{
    ...,
    markDefs[]{
      ...,
      _type == "image" =&gt; {
        'asset': @.asset-&gt;
      }
    }
  }
}
Let me know if I got your goals wrong, though!
May 25, 2022, 8:48 PM
Aha. So this way the groq request exposes all _type == "image" objects in the body-array? .. I think I have to do some more reading on groq:)
May 25, 2022, 9:01 PM
Not quite getting the syntax right here... :
export async function getStaticPaths() {
  const paths = await client.fetch(
    groq
    `*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; defined(slug.current)][].slug.current`{
      body[]{
        ...,
        markDefs[]{
          ...,
          _type == "image" =&gt; {
            'asset': @.asset-&gt;
          }
        }
      }
    }
  )
May 25, 2022, 9:03 PM
This should do it then?
May 25, 2022, 9:04 PM
... not working..
May 25, 2022, 9:26 PM
You're passing that into your 
getStaticPaths
function, so that's not going to pass any information to your component. That function just serves to prebuild all of the paths in your app.You'll want to use 
getStaticProps
or 
getServerSide
props.
May 25, 2022, 9:37 PM
Hahaha thanks! 🙂 My first time doing both Next and Sanity. Let's see if I can make it work now then .. .:)
May 25, 2022, 9:42 PM
user U
Speaking as a fellow learner, you're doing great so far picking up on stuff. I believe in you! 😃
May 25, 2022, 9:42 PM
I was super confused by these when I first started learning Next too! 🙂
May 25, 2022, 9:47 PM
haha I just explained the relationship between the static props and static paths functions to someone, or tried to, and as I taped the screencast I was thinking, "Boy this sounds like I am a rambling crazy person, yet I am professing the craziness with confidence as if any of this makes clear sense right out of the gate."
In my head I swear I get it, but articulating it is a whole extra effort. I am mostly getting by on my visual frames of reference and sense memory going through the same motions.

It doesn't help that it's not super obvious
how things are able to feed into each other, and what has access to what, when they're on the same "level" of alignment/nesting, in the same file, and where most examples/tutorials tuck all the stuff after you've said your important bits about what to do with information it looks like it couldn't know yet.
May 25, 2022, 9:51 PM
In this instance, I just did not see it/pick up on it, that I was in the slug query... too many new things going on at once and the brain starts filtering out some of the unknowns I guess 🙂
May 25, 2022, 9:57 PM
user U
I hear ya. I have tried unlocking my front door with my car keys....[checks notes]... four times this month.
May 25, 2022, 10:04 PM
I actually used that exact thing you're talking about for a speech class though. I wrote a beautiful essay, then looked at one sentence and memorized it and tried to read it off the top of my head. Then two sentences. Then three, etc.
I sort of naturally "lost" some stuff and I believe it was my brain realizing the flow or a given detail was kind of caca. So the version of the speech I managed to remember came off
really naturally because it was the way my own mind wanted to keep and compartmentalize it, and was leaner than if I rambled with my beautiful book of a first pass 😃
May 25, 2022, 10:06 PM
Now I'm getting "error - ClientError: unable to parse entire expression" - what is it I'm not seeing now?
May 25, 2022, 10:41 PM
Looks like a closure issue -- one more closing curly brace that is necessary. Unless my eyes are bad 😃
May 25, 2022, 10:53 PM
Still unable to log(image) in the getStaticProps function here.. ? One more hint?!
May 25, 2022, 11:08 PM
I log the object in the body by log(post), but I'm unable to do src={image.asset} ....
May 25, 2022, 11:10 PM
Are you trying to directly reference it? If it's an image inside a block, it should be able to be resolved with some of the tooling like this
May 25, 2022, 11:19 PM
I'm using React portable text. I just simply can not grab the in body/block image url..
May 26, 2022, 11:12 AM
Would you mind showing the piece of code on the lines where you're trying to bring them in? If they aren't processed automatically by the component the only thing I can think is that the image URL builder prefers when the image is still the whole image object and not dereferenced to its asset. And beyond that, just that if you're being specific about what you call it (so that the names match) when specifying how that kind of block is to render.
May 26, 2022, 2:12 PM
If you look under Src/pages/posts/[slug].js, I just uploaded it there: https://codesandbox.io/s/modest-montalcini-2cwzq8?file=/src/pages/posts/%5Bslug%5D.js
May 26, 2022, 10:59 PM
..just the one page. But should be sufficient.
May 26, 2022, 10:59 PM
I can't get the url into src on line 25. I've tried a few different methods. But I don't know how to return it from the getServersideProps to the document.
Body looks like this. But I can't pass the url.... I'm also wondering, if the serializer I've got for images in ptComponents, is fine - or if it only would work for one image. What would I do if I put several images in the text in Sanity Studio? Loop through inside ptComponents, and let the tags in ptComponents be the function?
May 26, 2022, 11:04 PM
Please have a look
user M
too, if you have the time:)
May 26, 2022, 11:04 PM
I am going to DM you something close to that which worked for me -- the top half is my Next code, and the bottom half, just for context, is the field that created the thing I am interpreting
May 27, 2022, 1:13 AM

