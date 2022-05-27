haha I just explained the relationship between the static props and static paths functions to someone, or tried to, and as I taped the screencast I was thinking, "Boy this sounds like I am a rambling crazy person, yet I am professing the craziness with confidence as if any of this makes clear sense right out of the gate."

In my head I swear I get it, but articulating it is a whole extra effort. I am mostly getting by on my visual frames of reference and sense memory going through the same motions.



It doesn't help that it's not super obvious

how things are able to feed into each other, and what has access to what, when they're on the same "level" of alignment/nesting, in the same file, and where most examples/tutorials tuck all the stuff after you've said your important bits about what to do with information it looks like it couldn't know yet.