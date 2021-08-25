{ name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'block' }] }

🙇‍♂️

Hey all, I wanted to get some feedback on what I’m trying to do.I have this component that I want to hydrate with sanity data.I’m calling this a product and the product has specs which is an array of spec objects. A spec object has a name (tab) and block content. I’m guessing I need to add a serializer to consume the block content and turn it into the html shown in the list. I was attempting with unordered lists like• laptop◦ The machined kettle has a smooth black finish and contemporary shape that stands apart from most plastic appliances.Is this the right way to go about this? Any tips here? For the block content I have the simplest formIs there a way to guide the user to input the correct format for the block content?Any tips are greatly appreciated. Also, if there’s a better channel for this please lmk