user N

<http://domain.com/store/ticket?orderId=puX6xKvKjKVDrdOxdyIrgHHrb9imw1Vza|domain.com/store/ticket?orderId=puX6xKvKjKVDrdOxdyIrgHHrb9imw1Vza>

I can't vouch for best practices either, but in some versions of Woocommerce the order page's URL param is a similar approach to yours with just a single param derived from the order ID while not citing it directly.If you know the secret sauce in the Studio and in the front end (perhaps salted by an environment variable) you could generate something so elaborate that nobody is realistically going to arrive at it randomly, but you can descramble it as necessary to pull up the actual decent and normal ID.Like mywhere you ran the order ID through a cryptographic function using a specific a single secret word of phrase to inform the scrambling as a separate parameter.The Studio would ideally just be you and your colleagues so it's less of an issue if the secret phrase is known if hunted for in the source, and then in the front end the formula could be in the source but the phrase stored in an environment variable.So the Studio would have the encrypt function using it, and the front end could have the decrypt where it's descrambling with the most important bit that nobody can see.I used to use a version of that approach to secure documents in PHP, but what I would do is the code would reference the true details (like a doc ID or a filename) and stick that as a data attribute in the markup, then if someone clicked the resulting markup it would attempt a fetch for another function (which also knew the secret) and attempt to validate it.